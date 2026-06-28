The Best Mercedes Models Worth Buying Used - If You Can Find Them

Driving a cool late-model Mercedes is one of those enthusiast temptations that can easily get you burned. You start looking at what they sell for versus the cost of buying something boring and responsible from your local Toyota dealer, and the wheels in your head start turning. Surely a car person like yourself should be able to sneak into a depreciated German luxury performance bargain and come out the other side intact. Right?

Maybe! Of course, buying a cheap old Mercedes-AMG can leave you financially devastated. But that doesn't mean all of them will. Nor does a Mercedes need to be an AMG to be cool, though it certainly helps. In many cases, you really can end up in one of the coolest cars in the parking lot without climbing out on a financial or reliability limb to get there.

The trick is knowing which problems the used-Mercedes community has already crowdsourced to the front of the line, then finding a clean example that gives you a fighting chance at a good ownership experience. If you can thread that needle, you just might get away with owning something that punches far above its price.