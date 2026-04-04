This Is The Most Reliable Ford F-150 Engine, According To Ford Techs
Back in the old days, buying a new Ford F-150 used to be fairly simple. These days, you're staring down a menu of power trains that includes multiple EcoBoost turbocharged V6s, a naturally aspirated V6, a hybrid PowerBoost, and even a fully-electric option F-150 Lightning — which is also a used truck bargain. More options should mean more confidence, right? But for buyers who plan to keep their truck for the long run, the sheer number of choices creates another question: Which one actually holds up best?
To answer that question properly, it helps to go straight to the people who spend their working days fixing these trucks. According to a video from TCCustoms featuring technicians at Town & Country Ford, answers have predominantly pointed toward one direction: the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Plenty of owners, Ford dealers, enthusiasts, and reviewers largely agree, pointing to the Coyote's track record of fewer long-term headaches compared to the more compact turbocharged EcoBoost alternatives.
That consensus between the shop floor and the ownership community is not a mere coincidence. It actually reflects something about how this engine is built and what that means over time. The Coyote V8 isn't the newest or the most fuel-efficient option Ford offers, but when the people fixing these trucks every day all praise the same engine, that's worth paying attention to.
Why the Coyote keeps winning
The Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8 has been in production since 2011, and after four generations, it is still as relevant as ever. A big reason why the Coyote is as stout as it is has to do with what it doesn't have. There are no turbochargers, no intercoolers, and no boost-related failure points; just a naturally aspirated V8 that rewards consistent maintenance with serious longevity.
One technician from the TCCustoms video also pointed out stress distribution, noting that the Coyote has "more pistons doing less work." In other words, the Coyote's large displacement does not have to work as hard to make a lot of power. This is in stark contrast to smaller EcoBoost engines, which are more stressed due to their forced induction and smaller size. One tech also mentioned that the 5.0 is easier to work with, making it simpler to maintain compared to its turbocharged alternatives.
Thanks to its naturally-aspirated architecture, large displacement, and overall simplicity, the 5.0-liter is inherently more approachable than most smaller turbocharged power trains while also being less likely to sweat while towing. Although the Coyote is available in both the F-150 and the Mustang, there are many differences between a truck and a car engine. As an example, the Coyote in the F-150 is more torque-biased while the Mustang's Coyote has a higher horsepower output.
High miles, revisions, and real owners
Well-maintained Coyote engines routinely exceed 200,000 miles, and real-word owners on F-150 forums regularly report hitting those milestones without experiencing major repairs. Some have even clocked 326,000 miles on original engines and transmissions. When these engines are properly taken care of, they are able to last a long time. Moreover, Ford has had four generations of the Coyote to improve it and make it more reliable by solving known early generation issues.
Earlier versions of the Coyote were reported to have some issues, but revisions have been made for post-2014 models, and many believe Coyotes from 2015 and later to be the best you can get. When we talked about engine swapping a Coyote, we also mentioned the benefits of those revised components from 2015 and later generations. And, according to many blue-oval fans, that was also the best generation of the engine. It's never easy to say one engine is always better than the other, but technicians and owners with 300,000 miles on the clock are saying the same thing.
The 3.5-liter EcoBoost has also been viewed as reliable — possibly even more than the Coyote — while also boasting plenty of power. When Pickup Truck +SUV Talk asked iSeeCars to analyze over one million trucks on the road with at least 150,000 miles, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 surprisingly came out on top. It represented 15.6% of all high-mileage trucks still in service, with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ranking second.