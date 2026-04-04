This Is The Most Reliable Ford F-150 Engine, According To Ford Techs

Back in the old days, buying a new Ford F-150 used to be fairly simple. These days, you're staring down a menu of power trains that includes multiple EcoBoost turbocharged V6s, a naturally aspirated V6, a hybrid PowerBoost, and even a fully-electric option F-150 Lightning — which is also a used truck bargain. More options should mean more confidence, right? But for buyers who plan to keep their truck for the long run, the sheer number of choices creates another question: Which one actually holds up best?

To answer that question properly, it helps to go straight to the people who spend their working days fixing these trucks. According to a video from TCCustoms featuring technicians at Town & Country Ford, answers have predominantly pointed toward one direction: the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Plenty of owners, Ford dealers, enthusiasts, and reviewers largely agree, pointing to the Coyote's track record of fewer long-term headaches compared to the more compact turbocharged EcoBoost alternatives.

That consensus between the shop floor and the ownership community is not a mere coincidence. It actually reflects something about how this engine is built and what that means over time. The Coyote V8 isn't the newest or the most fuel-efficient option Ford offers, but when the people fixing these trucks every day all praise the same engine, that's worth paying attention to.