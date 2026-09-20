How Much Porsche Models Cost In 1976 Vs. 2026

There was a point, long long ago, when Porsche built aspirational sports cars for the everyman, or at least the upper-middle-class dentists. These days it seems that a Porsche is reserved for only the most well-to-do. You can't get a 911 for under $100,000 anymore, and even the entry-level Macan four-cylinder is at least $67,750 (including a $2,350 destination fee). I own one of the 2,099 examples of 1976 Porsche 912E, the entry-level model built exclusively for U.S. Porsche buyers, and it was just $10,845 when it was sold brand new.

I wanted to know just how expensive Porsches have gotten in the last 50 years, when accounting for inflation, so I decided to run through the entire lineup to compare the two years against each other. The company only built sports cars like the 911 Turbo in 1976, and today it offers a wide variety of sedans and SUVs, so it isn't a one-to-one comparison. We'll get as close as we can to an apples-to-apples in our breakdown, showing the full lineup of cars available, including some race cars.

Obviously the cost of living is quite different today than it was 50 years ago. There's no doubt in my mind that it was easier to afford a Porsche sports car in the mid-1970s, as wages were better, housing costs were significantly lower, groceries were cheaper, and even in the aftermath of an international fuel crisis, the cost of a gallon of gasoline was still better than it is now. More than that, though, the cost of an entry-level Porsche in 1976, adjusted for inflation, was massively less expensive than it is today, and I'm going to prove it to you.