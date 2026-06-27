Porsche Cayman GT4 Race Car Replaced By New 911 GT4 Race Car Based On The 911 GT3, Which Won't Be Confusing

Porsche has unveiled a new customer race car based on the 911. It's called the 911 GT4 R and will replace the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport despite being mechanically based on the 911 Cup, which itself has roots in the 911 GT3 street car. Got all that? Good. Porsche racing aficionados will note that, believe it or not, this is the first time Porsche has built a GT4 car out of the 911, as the class has previously been the domain of the Cayman.

Hanging out back (way back this time) is the 4.0-liter flat-6 from that Cup car pumping out 520 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque, but of course, actual output when these things hit the track for the 2027 racing season will be subject to Balance of Performance regs. More importantly for those who admittedly enjoy the aural aspects of racing more than the actual competition, this engine revs to 8,750 rpm.