Kia's New PV7 Electric Van Is 2 Feet Longer Than The PV5 And Looks Even Cooler

Kia is not messing around with this new van, which is important when market competitors are as well-established and well-funded as other full-size vans are. Cargo versions are offered with either a two-seat or three-seat configuration, and include considerations such as the ability to fit three Euro pallets, a load-through bulkhead, two different tailgate designs, and a dedicated heavy-load driving mode that adapts performance to varying payload conditions to maintain stability under substantial loads. PV7 passenger vans can fit either seven occupants, nine people, or up to 11 humans depending on chassis length.

Kia released some dimensions for the PV7 Longs, so we know they'll be about 17.5 feet long, 6.54 feet wide, and 6.52 feet tall in front-wheel-drive guise. The PV7 will produce as much as 268 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

Kia

A big part of what makes us lust after the PV7 is its styling: these vans look awesome. It doubles down on the PV5's blunt nose and funky lighting signatures, but with even funkier lights and details, and it maintains the low beltline that makes the proportions more visually intriguing. One of my favorite design features are the boxy, subtly blistered wheel arches that are unlike anything else on the market. Its unapologetically upright proportions, distinctive looks, and thoughtful features make us swoon, but there's no word yet on whether the PV7 will be offered in the U.S. market.