Kia Wants To Build A Sports Sedan For The 'Gamer Generation,' Whatever The Hell That Means

Habib told Autocar that Kia wants to explore vehicle segments beyond SUVs. After all, Kia sells seven different crossover/SUVs right now, so the market is pretty well saturated. But, do y'all know what isn't an SUV? A sports sedan, and Habib says a fastback version of the Vision Meta Turismo is something like "90% production ready." While nothing is set in stone, he's making it sound like there's a real chance it could go into production at some point.

The only thing holding Kia back, right now, is a very clear lack of demand from the market.

"At this point, it is more strategic. It's a pure EV and the price of doing a high-performance EV is what is slowing us down. Hopefully, the upward movement of EVs keeps going. I think there will be more openness to this [type of] car," Habib told Autocar. "At least that's what we're betting on."

Another thing Kia is betting on, according to Autocar, is that younger buyers aren't as interested in gas-powered vehicles as older generations are.

We're car people. We grew up on the side of a race track hearing V8s, but those are not the things that the younger generation cares as much about. It actually doesn't trigger them. It triggered us, but we're living in a different age, so understanding what triggers the younger generation and gets them emotionally tied in and emotionally interested, that's important," Interior design boss Jochen Paesen said.

He added that young people also don't care much for EVs with fake engine noises, and I can't tell you if that's true or not, but I can tell you that it doesn't really matter. You see, the "gamer generation" doesn't have any money, honey. While it would be cool to see a Stinger revival in the form of the Visiona Meta Turismo or something similar, if its fate depends on the economics working out, I've got a feeling we're going to be waiting for a long, long time.