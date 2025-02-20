Kia PV5 Is An Electric Van Sent From The Future To Haul People And Things

There are a lot of cool new vans on the roads these days, from the robot-like Hyundai Staria and the retro Volkswagen ID. Buzz, to more commercial offerings like Rivian's adorable cargo van. The next to hit the market might be the coolest yet: Enter the fantastic-looking Kia PV5. Previewed in concept form at CES last year, the mid-size PV5 is the first production model to come from Kia's electric PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) modular architecture, which will spawn at least two other van models.

Aside from losing the digital display in the front bumper and gaining things like door handles and mirrors, the PV5's design is almost exactly the same as the concept, which is a great thing. As with the brand's road cars, the PV5 looks like it came from years in the future to brighten our world with sci-fi styling.

Kia describes its aesthetic as transcending that of traditional commercial vans, and it certainly has a unique face thanks to its blunt nose with a blacked-out upper panel, and zig-zagging running lights that flow into the A-pillar. The main headlights sit at the top of the PV5's "mouth" in the bumper, which also has active air flap intakes, a skid plate–like element, and a central charge port.