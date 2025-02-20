Kia PV5 Is An Electric Van Sent From The Future To Haul People And Things
There are a lot of cool new vans on the roads these days, from the robot-like Hyundai Staria and the retro Volkswagen ID. Buzz, to more commercial offerings like Rivian's adorable cargo van. The next to hit the market might be the coolest yet: Enter the fantastic-looking Kia PV5. Previewed in concept form at CES last year, the mid-size PV5 is the first production model to come from Kia's electric PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) modular architecture, which will spawn at least two other van models.
Aside from losing the digital display in the front bumper and gaining things like door handles and mirrors, the PV5's design is almost exactly the same as the concept, which is a great thing. As with the brand's road cars, the PV5 looks like it came from years in the future to brighten our world with sci-fi styling.
Kia describes its aesthetic as transcending that of traditional commercial vans, and it certainly has a unique face thanks to its blunt nose with a blacked-out upper panel, and zig-zagging running lights that flow into the A-pillar. The main headlights sit at the top of the PV5's "mouth" in the bumper, which also has active air flap intakes, a skid plate–like element, and a central charge port.
A low beltline that tricks your eyes
Cars these days have increasingly higher beltlines and smaller windows, vans included, so the PV5 is a breath of fresh air in that regard. Its side windows go really low down into the doors, with the quarter windows ending a little higher up. Black glass surrounds on the pillars give the illusion of glass wrapping all the way around the van, which works especially well at the front end to make the body seem a lot slimmer at the fenders. The upward kink at the B-pillar is reminiscent of the Telluride.
Another great element are the wheel arches. While the openings themselves are normal and round, the black plastic surround is angular (like on the new EV4) and the bodywork around those arch extensions is chamfered inwards to add dimension. Kia says this links the PV5 to its SUVs and "suggests an off-road character," which bodes well for the awesome PV5 Wkndr concept to go into production. The body tapers inward a bit at the D-pillar, with relatively simple upright tailights framing the swing-up tailgate.
The cargo version looks cool, too
There is also a commercial cargo van version, of course, and while it loses that wraparound black window motif it still looks great. Aside from the blanked-out side window panels, the main difference is that the cargo version gets a pair of side-hinged barn doors instead of the swing-up tailgate of the passenger model, which makes sense.
Also, look at the wheels! How sick are those? Three-spoke wheels are making a comeback in a big way, and I'm here for it.
More variants are coming
Kia hasn't released dimensions of the production PV5 yet, but the concept was 182.9 inches long with a 117.9-inch wheelbase, making it about a foot shorter in overall length than an ID. Buzz. On the inside, expect a super low and flat load floor, a bunch of different seating configurations, and modular storage solutions.
The PV5 range will get its full reveal at Kia's EV Day event in Spain on February 24, with the lineup to include "derivative models and conversion options," but you'll have to wait until February 27th to see the van's interior and learn other details. Kia showed a high-roof version of the concept last year, so expect that to be an option along with different body lengths and a chassis cab pickup version.