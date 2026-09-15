Waiting For An Electric Motorcycle To Recharge Is Not A Bug, It's A Feature Says FortNine

It's worth mentioning that in none of these cases, neither Ryan F9's nor our own, was the experience of riding the electric motorcycle the problem. Quite the contrary, in fact, as everyone thoroughly enjoyed them, as have I during my brief times on one. The problem is that such a small vehicle requires a small battery, which can't hold a lot of charge, and therefore can't offer a lot of range. No one's going to be doing an electric Iron Butt Saddlesore 1000 anytime soon.

Most road trips end up covering a lot of miles in a short time. With limited time off work and other demands of modern life, that's the only way most of us can visit places far away from our normal stomping grounds. FortNine reminds us that the journey itself is part of the adventure as well. Half of this video has nothing to do with motorcycles, but with the places and experiences Ryan has during the trip. And that's the point. Until EV motorcycles can recharge 200 miles of range in five minutes, they force you to slow down and experience the places you visit, not just pass through them.

For me, traveling this way was the most enjoyable aspect of my van life journey. I spent time in the communities instead of just passing through, from a single night making friends in a Walmart parking lot to the entire winter in the Arizona desert. It's also what adventure riders love about long-distance journeys, particularly through countries and cultures that aren't their own. Most of us can't travel the world like Ewan and Charley, but we can have smaller adventures in our own backyards if we slow down and take the time to look around a bit. Recharging an EV gives us an excuse to do that.