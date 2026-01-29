These Are The Impractical Cars You're Dreaming About Buying Right Now

Depending on who you are, cars are either simply an appliance that provides a means of conveyance, or a desirable and drivable piece of art. There's nothing wrong with a little function following form. I live in a land of snow and road salt and I desperately want a classic convertible from the 1960s that I will be able to drive, at most, six months out of the year. And that's okay. Just like anyone who has ever written for Jalopnik, this is a safe place for the demented dreams of the maladjusted.

This winter has been bone-chilling and long, and we aren't anywhere near out of the woods yet, which is why I asked you what irresponsible car purchase you're toying with earlier this week. I wanted to know about the half-serious scrolling of my car person dreaming of warm roads. There are cars out there that make no sense to own, but are wonderful to you and worth the extra storage fees during cold weather. Your answers were a colorful mix of drafty convertibles and tiny classic suitable for being creamed by a Jeep Wagoneer on the highway. I loved each and every answer, but these are my favorites.