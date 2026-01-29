These Are The Impractical Cars You're Dreaming About Buying Right Now
Depending on who you are, cars are either simply an appliance that provides a means of conveyance, or a desirable and drivable piece of art. There's nothing wrong with a little function following form. I live in a land of snow and road salt and I desperately want a classic convertible from the 1960s that I will be able to drive, at most, six months out of the year. And that's okay. Just like anyone who has ever written for Jalopnik, this is a safe place for the demented dreams of the maladjusted.
This winter has been bone-chilling and long, and we aren't anywhere near out of the woods yet, which is why I asked you what irresponsible car purchase you're toying with earlier this week. I wanted to know about the half-serious scrolling of my car person dreaming of warm roads. There are cars out there that make no sense to own, but are wonderful to you and worth the extra storage fees during cold weather. Your answers were a colorful mix of drafty convertibles and tiny classic suitable for being creamed by a Jeep Wagoneer on the highway. I loved each and every answer, but these are my favorites.
A Triumph of a truly inconvenient car
An old British roadster like an MG or Triumph TR6.
My Dad says British car guys spend more time working on them than driving them, but I don't care. I love those cars.
From Pabst302
The GT stands for good times. Trust me
Just paid the house and daughters tuition off and I really feel like buying a new Mustang GT. The thing holding me back is the thought of only being able to drive it about 7 months of the year where I live.
From Bruno
Baby you're a firework
'62 through '67 Chevrolet Nova wagon with the 250 inline-six and a three-on-the-tree. I would love to have one of those for a project car.
I used to own a C10 with the 250 and the three-on-the-tree and it was so simple and easy to maintain.
From Anonymous Person
I, too, wish to own a car known as a widowmaker
1st gen Dodge Viper.
Always been a dream car but so impractical, especially in Wisconsin. No roof, no windows, no A/C, no exterior door handles, no airbags, and no electronics whatsoever. It will also burn you if you aren't careful getting out over the giant door sills, but none of that matters.
From Brewman15
Legit forgot these existed until today
Part of me wants another second-gen Mazda MX-6, this time a 1996 M-edition. The trouble is that there aren't enough of these remaining for the aftermarket suppliers to bother with replacement parts (the ones that don't interchange with the concurrent Ford Probe); there's a story of someone in an MX-6 club not being able to find a windshield.
From Joe Stricker
Just a happy little guy
I've been non-seriously looking at Series 2 Lotus Super 7s. They're not ridiculously expensive, they're super unique, and our summers are perfect for them. Plus, I like frustrating puzzles and I figure the aging English electricals and mechanics so my winters could be happily aggravating.
From JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Such a fun little car
One of those 1990's Fiat Coupes. The biggest hurdle is that I live in California and therefore the car would have to be modified to pass CARB emissions. This can easily cost $10k or more which would be quite higher than what I paid to buy it. After that, parts will be non-existent in the U.S. and would likely have to be shipped from Europe which means higher prices and weeks of waiting if something breaks. And it will since it's old and it's a Fiat. But nevertheless, I can't resist the unique styling and aggressive front that reminds me of a Nissan 300ZX.
From Giantsgiants
An answer after our own coeurs
It's always a Citroen DS. A gorgeous car that is the pinnacle of French quirkiness. And everything about it is going to be an absolute nightmare if it breaks.
From ThePigeon
A little car, a big pain
Currently I drive a 1982 Mercedes 300td, which I love. I keep putting a ton of miles on the car though and so lately I have found myself looking at Mini Clubmans from the 2010's. Which I know is just another ticking time bomb and a maintenance nightmare, but I want what I want I guess... fortunately I have no money to make poor car choices with, so it's all good.
From Matt Pipes