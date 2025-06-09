Ford Mustang FX Is A Rad Throwback To '80s Fox Bodies
The Ford Mustang's latest appearance package is here to remind you of the good ol' days of the 1980s. You know, Reagan's presidency, the Challenger disaster, various wars and the slow-as-hell Fox Body Mustang. It wasn't as good a decade as everyone pretends it was, but don't hold that against the Ford Mustang FX and its Fox Body design cues. Even if you strip away the meaning behind all of its 1980s symbolism, you get a great-looking Mustang.
The 2026 Mustang FX is combining two things the Fox Body never had: speed and good looks. On the outside, FX buyers are treated to a new color called "Adriatic Blue Metallic," which is actually just teal. Despite the name, it looks absolutely fabulous and is certainly a throwback to the teal Fox Bodies of the 1980s. You also get tons of white Oxford White accents on various Mustang and 5.0 badges, white taillights (which will be available from the Ford Performance Parts catalog if you dig them) and two separate white wheel designs.
The standard wheel is an updated version of the Mustang's 19-inch five-spoke rims, which was already available. Stepping up to the Performace Pack (which you really must do) gives you these wonderful retro turbofan-esque wheels that really set this S650 Mustang apart from all the rest. The wheels also come with white center caps that feature a new FX-exclusive font inspired by the wordmark found on the third-generation Mustang. Another visual difference for the Performance Pack is the Oxford White grille inserts up front. Non-PP cars will have to make do with Dark Cabonixed Gray accents. Boo!
On the inside
The rose-colored glasses version of 1980s vibes continue on the inside with bespoke perforated leather seat inserts that use black and white elements to harken back to the plaid seats that could be found in Mustangs of days gone by. You can get those inserts on either the standard bucket seats or the optional Recaros.
Buyers will also be treated to City Silver and Adriatic Blue stitching throughout the cabin. It can be found on the doors, dashboard, seats and steering wheel. You're even going to get a Mustang GT badge on the right side of the dashboard in a special FX font.
The Mustang FX Package will be made available on all GT Premium models. That means you can get this fantastic look on both the coupe and covertible 'Stang. It can also be had with either the automatic or manual transmission and with or without the Perfrmance Package.
This isn't the first time Ford has incorporated Fox Body cues into the new Mustang. With the introduction of the seventh-generation car, it implemented a new didgital dashboard that was meant to remind folks of the Mustang of their youth. It's a really lovely look if you ask me.
You can expect the order books for the 2026 Mustang to open up later this month, and I've got a feeling that this one is going to be a big seller among people who don't plan to actually drive their Mustangs. That's too bad, because I really want to see these bad boys out on the road.