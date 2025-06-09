Ford Mustang FX Is A Rad Throwback To '80s Fox Bodies

The Ford Mustang's latest appearance package is here to remind you of the good ol' days of the 1980s. You know, Reagan's presidency, the Challenger disaster, various wars and the slow-as-hell Fox Body Mustang. It wasn't as good a decade as everyone pretends it was, but don't hold that against the Ford Mustang FX and its Fox Body design cues. Even if you strip away the meaning behind all of its 1980s symbolism, you get a great-looking Mustang.

The 2026 Mustang FX is combining two things the Fox Body never had: speed and good looks. On the outside, FX buyers are treated to a new color called "Adriatic Blue Metallic," which is actually just teal. Despite the name, it looks absolutely fabulous and is certainly a throwback to the teal Fox Bodies of the 1980s. You also get tons of white Oxford White accents on various Mustang and 5.0 badges, white taillights (which will be available from the Ford Performance Parts catalog if you dig them) and two separate white wheel designs.

Ford

The standard wheel is an updated version of the Mustang's 19-inch five-spoke rims, which was already available. Stepping up to the Performace Pack (which you really must do) gives you these wonderful retro turbofan-esque wheels that really set this S650 Mustang apart from all the rest. The wheels also come with white center caps that feature a new FX-exclusive font inspired by the wordmark found on the third-generation Mustang. Another visual difference for the Performance Pack is the Oxford White grille inserts up front. Non-PP cars will have to make do with Dark Cabonixed Gray accents. Boo!