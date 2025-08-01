Learn About All The Forgotten Cars Of The 1980s This Weekend With MotorWeek's '80s Retro Review Marathon
The early 1980s were the tail-end of the darkest age in the automotive industry: the Malaise Era. The time when emissions regulations choked out the fire breathing big-block V8s of the '60s and American cars were so neutered even the great Corvette didn't come standard with 200 horsepower. By the mid-'80s, America was more accustomed to downsized unibody cars, but American car companies had a tough time competing with the quality and reliability of imported cars. There were several popular American models that have since faded into the ether, but if you want to expand your repertoire of obscure 1980s cars, MotorWeek has you covered.
MotorWeek's YouTube channel is hosting a Retro Review Marathon this weekend, and it's exclusively featuring the show's reviews between 1981 and 1990. If you're preparing for an appearance on Jeopardy, or like me you're simply excited to learn about old cars, the MotorWeek '80s Retro Marathon is streaming live now through Sunday evening.
Obscure car heaven
When I first tuned in, I saw the MotorWeek team putting a 1982 Volkswagen Quantum wagon through its paces on a cone course, a model that I wasn't certain ever came to the United States. If you think you're already familiar with all the obscure and unremarkable '80s models that have faded from memory, the same episode that features the VW Quantum discussed two cars that you'd be hard-pressed to find experts on: the Dodge 024 and the Ford EXP. Again, models that many people who weren't alive to see on showroom floors likely don't know about.
If you feel that modern cars have lost the plot, I implore you to give the '80s Retro Review Marathon a watch. After a few road tests, you're likely to thank your lucky stars that automotive technology has advanced as much as it has since then. Even some of the best cars on the market had double-digit 0-to-60 times, panic stops that turn into uncontrollable skids, and those wretched sealed-beam headlights.
Whether you're learning about these marvels of the 1980s for the first time or you're taking a stroll down memory lane, tune in to the MotorWeek '80s Retro Review Marathon this weekend for some nostalgic entertainment.