Learn About All The Forgotten Cars Of The 1980s This Weekend With MotorWeek's '80s Retro Review Marathon

When I first tuned in, I saw the MotorWeek team putting a 1982 Volkswagen Quantum wagon through its paces on a cone course, a model that I wasn't certain ever came to the United States. If you think you're already familiar with all the obscure and unremarkable '80s models that have faded from memory, the same episode that features the VW Quantum discussed two cars that you'd be hard-pressed to find experts on: the Dodge 024 and the Ford EXP. Again, models that many people who weren't alive to see on showroom floors likely don't know about.

If you feel that modern cars have lost the plot, I implore you to give the '80s Retro Review Marathon a watch. After a few road tests, you're likely to thank your lucky stars that automotive technology has advanced as much as it has since then. Even some of the best cars on the market had double-digit 0-to-60 times, panic stops that turn into uncontrollable skids, and those wretched sealed-beam headlights.

Whether you're learning about these marvels of the 1980s for the first time or you're taking a stroll down memory lane, tune in to the MotorWeek '80s Retro Review Marathon this weekend for some nostalgic entertainment.