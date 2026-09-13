1974 Corvette Comes With 78,000 Miles, And It's Packing A 4-Speed And Final-Year 454 Big Block

The market is awash with old Chevy Corvettes for sale, and most of the time, a new listing is far from noteworthy news. However, every now and then, something special comes along. The example we have under the spotlight today is particularly exciting, because it's not some one-of-one multi-million-dollar special that the likes of ordinary motorists will never be able to even see — let alone own and drive — but actually something far more attainable.

It's a 1974 Corvette, which on the face of it isn't particularly special at all, but beneath this one's hood lies a 454ci LS4 V8. In other words, the biggest of Chevy big blocks, and the year 1974 is important, as big block options were gone for the 1975 model year, and they haven't returned since. Further boosting this 'Vette's desirability is a close-ratio four-speed stick, a desirable color combination of black exterior over a tan interior, and just over 78,000 original miles on the clock.

The Corvette in question is currently listed for sale by Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas, and $38,000 is all it would take to make it yours. Of course, that isn't exactly pocket change for an old C3, but considering how some 454 Corvettes are worth ridiculous money these days, this '74 example actually looks like remarkable value. And sure, it misses out on the grunt of those earlier models, and those government-mandated 5-mph bumpers aren't quite as sweet as the chrome-clad lines of older models either, but the appeal is still clear to see.