1974 Corvette Comes With 78,000 Miles, And It's Packing A 4-Speed And Final-Year 454 Big Block
The market is awash with old Chevy Corvettes for sale, and most of the time, a new listing is far from noteworthy news. However, every now and then, something special comes along. The example we have under the spotlight today is particularly exciting, because it's not some one-of-one multi-million-dollar special that the likes of ordinary motorists will never be able to even see — let alone own and drive — but actually something far more attainable.
It's a 1974 Corvette, which on the face of it isn't particularly special at all, but beneath this one's hood lies a 454ci LS4 V8. In other words, the biggest of Chevy big blocks, and the year 1974 is important, as big block options were gone for the 1975 model year, and they haven't returned since. Further boosting this 'Vette's desirability is a close-ratio four-speed stick, a desirable color combination of black exterior over a tan interior, and just over 78,000 original miles on the clock.
The Corvette in question is currently listed for sale by Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas, and $38,000 is all it would take to make it yours. Of course, that isn't exactly pocket change for an old C3, but considering how some 454 Corvettes are worth ridiculous money these days, this '74 example actually looks like remarkable value. And sure, it misses out on the grunt of those earlier models, and those government-mandated 5-mph bumpers aren't quite as sweet as the chrome-clad lines of older models either, but the appeal is still clear to see.
What makes this 1974 C3 so special
We're not saying it's an excuse to whip up a "boomer board," but the scarcity of this fairly sedate-looking C3 is actually well worth pointing out. The seller details how this is one of only 528 examples made for this model year. Perhaps they are referring to the number of 454 LS4 examples optioned with the four-speed manual transmission, as it's widely publicized elsewhere that 3,494 454-powered Corvettes were produced in 1974 in total (via Hagerty). Regardless, it's a rare car for sure, and it's reasonable to assume that a fair few of those 3,494 have found their way to the great junkyard in the sky since, too. It's also worth noting that this 78,000-mile example is highly original, with matching numbers, and its original Gymkhana suspension package. Within said package, such goodies like uprated sway bars, shocks, and springs help drivers make the most of the 454's 270 horses and 380 lb-ft of torque. So, while it doesn't exactly sit among the most track-worthy Corvettes ever built, it at least comes equipped with beefed-up underpinnings for tackling the new buyer's favorite backroads.
Giving interested parties a little peace of mind is Hagerty's current valuation of a 454-motivated '74 Corvette in excellent condition, which sits between $29,433 and $40,733, making this one here quite sweetly priced for a smart and original example. It's also worth bearing in mind what this Chevy Corvette would have cost buyers back in the '70s when new, too. A base Corvette Coupe's starting price was $6,001.50 back in 1974, but with the LS4 and Gymkhana package taken into account, plus this car's power steering, power brakes, power windows, and tilt-telescopic steering column, we wind up with an estimated final asking price of $6,592.50, which equates to about $45,000 when adjusted for inflation today.