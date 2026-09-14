These Are The Stars Of Your Dream Car Movies

By Ryan Erik King
Reacher star Alan Ritchson visits the Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcast set to celebrate the premiere of Season 2 after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cooper Neill/Getty Images
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The box office successes of 20th Century Fox's "Ford v Ferrari" in 2019 and Apple's "F1" in 2025 have stoked the flames for a new wave of car movies. Paramount Pictures has confirmed that Days of Thunder 2 will be released in June 2028. Two different MotoGP heist movies are in the works, starring Alan Ritchson and Timothée Chalamet. If you have a bankable concept and script for a car movie right now, I'd drive to the nearest producer without hesitation.

We asked our readers last week who they would like to see star in their dream car movie. I was genuinely impressed with the mix of responses. The comments section featured interesting original ideas alongside worthwhile remakes and "based on a true story" treatments. Would I like to see a Michele Mouton biopic? Yes! The hijinkks of three comedy legends tearing across the country in Corvettes? Absolutely! Without further ado, here are the best casting ideas you all had to offer:

Tom Cruise as Darrell Waltrip

Tom Cruise speaks to guests at the NASCAR COKE ZERO SUGAR 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2026, in preperation for Days of Thunder. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Now that Days of Thunder 2 is a thing, if I'd known about it I'd have tried to work up a treatment that was essentially the retelling of the Darrell Waltrip 1998 DEI dalliance. Cruise would play the Waltrip character; he had his glory, but it's been a long, slow decline into mediocrity as he aged, and poor business decisions basically cost him his ride. Rooker would play the Earnhardt character – he'd played the game and went on to sustained success even into his older years. He got the funds and the sponsorship to start his own Rowdy Racing. Rather than cast a Steve Park role, we'll put Rowdy's brash and inexperienced son in the #1 car – I really don't have a choice to play him but obviously a younger dude – but the kid crashed and broke his leg. He'll be out for months. Sponsors need that car to run or they'll walk, Rowdy calls Cole. Cole does a "Brad Pitt in F1" NASCAR-style. Applause, tears, roll credits....

Woulda never got past Cruise. "Wait, me declining into mediocrity?? Screw that!!"

"Yes, but you need to fall in order to rise again."

Submitted by: DungBeetle62

Sean Duffy as himself, no notes

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy attends the NTT INDYCAR Series on August 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump established the Freedom 250 Grand Prix weekend as part of the yearlong celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

I mean, we already got the road trip series with Sean Duffy. What more could you want?

Submitted by: Poorsche

Stanley Tucci as Cesare Florio

Stanley Tucci in conversation with Gary Lineker on stage during Stanley Tucci: Film, Food and Me at The Southbank Royal Festival Hall on September 06, 2026 in London, England. James Klug/Getty Images

Would love to see a dramatization of the Audi vs. Lancia WRC 1983 that Grand Tour did a while ago. Have Stanley Tucci be Cesare Florio, and Christoph Waltz as someone on the Audi team. Will Poulter would also make a good Walter Rohrl.

Submitted by: Tahoe Guy

Ana de Armas in a one-woman Lambo show

Ana De Armas poses for the photographer at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 06, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

90 minutes of nothing but a pedal box POV of Ana de Armas rowing the gears and driving a Lambo Miura. Directed, of course, by Quentin Tarantino. ;)

Runner-up: Charlton Heston and Eartha Kitt in a mismatch-turned-buddies road trip through the West. Driving a '65 Coupe deVille like the one Don Draper rocked in Mad Men.

Submitted by: GR M

Tadanobu Asano as Drift King Keiichi Tsuchiya

Tadanobu Asano attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrated by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

I've been saying Keiichi Tsuchiya needs a movie about his life. There's not a lot of people in the world you can point at and say definitively started an entire culture. Tadanobu Asano could play the Drift King.

Submitted by: Marcus C

Will Forte as a novice Miata dad

Will Forte attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Coyote Vs. ACME"at Village Theatre on August 26, 2026 in Westwood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will Forte in a movie about a dad who doesn't know cars helps his daughter build a K-powered Miata drift car to show up some high school bullies or something.

Submitted by: Minivanman

A French up-and-comer as Michele Mouton

Antonia Desplat attends the Premiere Of "Modi: Three Days On The Wing Of Madness" at Writers Guild Theater on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Olivia Wong/Getty Images

A biopic of Michele Mouton would be cool. You would get a bunch of period-cool race cars, and you could cast all the Group B racers with young actors. I would just hope they do real driving rather than all CGI. I have no idea who should have the role of Mouton, but I'm sure there is a good young French talent that has not gotten a break into a role I would know.

Submitted by: bb1313

Bruce Campbell as Bill Grumpy Jenkins

Bruce Campbell attends 2024 FAN EXPO New Orleans at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

How about a movie about Bill "Grumpy" Jenkins starring the inimitable Bruce Campbell?

Submitted by: Stillnotatony

Taron Egerton as Helge Meyer

Taron Egerton attends the premiere of Netflix's "Carry On" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

I'd like to see a movie about the Ghost Camaro that ran humanitarian aid into the war zone during the Bosnian civil war. The role of Helge Meyer would be played by Taron Egerton, rather than some action star, because even though he had served with Denmark's Jaeger Corps (similar to Delta Force or Green Berets) Meyer was motivated by his faith and belief that he had a moral obligation to help. He refused to carry a gun on his self-assigned missions, arming himself only with a dagger and an axe. The car would be the action star, not the driver.

Submitted by: Norm DePlume

Fozzie Bear replacing Vin Diesel

Fozzie Bear attends the U.S. Postal Service and the Muppets "Letters To Santa" kick off at the James A. Farley Post Office on December 1, 2009 in New York City. Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images

Fozzie Bear and his Studebaker starring in The Fozz and the Furryous.

Submitted by: TN Cyclist

Will Ferrell, Jim Carey, and Steve Carell as Corvette Cannonballers

A light blue 1984 Chevrolet Corvette photographed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cutlass / Wikimedia Commons

For some reason, I'd love to see Will Ferrell, Jim Carey, and Steve Carell as stereotypical Corvette owners, wiping their cars with diapers. A reclusive billionaire offers a $50M prize to race each other across the US in a Cannonball-style in a madcap adventure. By the end, they are all better drivers and realize how capable their cars are. The post-credit scene shows them at a track event with stickers and dirt on their cars, and no more jean shorts.

Submitted by: DTEL77

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