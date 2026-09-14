These Are The Stars Of Your Dream Car Movies

Now that Days of Thunder 2 is a thing, if I'd known about it I'd have tried to work up a treatment that was essentially the retelling of the Darrell Waltrip 1998 DEI dalliance. Cruise would play the Waltrip character; he had his glory, but it's been a long, slow decline into mediocrity as he aged, and poor business decisions basically cost him his ride. Rooker would play the Earnhardt character – he'd played the game and went on to sustained success even into his older years. He got the funds and the sponsorship to start his own Rowdy Racing. Rather than cast a Steve Park role, we'll put Rowdy's brash and inexperienced son in the #1 car – I really don't have a choice to play him but obviously a younger dude – but the kid crashed and broke his leg. He'll be out for months. Sponsors need that car to run or they'll walk, Rowdy calls Cole. Cole does a "Brad Pitt in F1" NASCAR-style. Applause, tears, roll credits....

Woulda never got past Cruise. "Wait, me declining into mediocrity?? Screw that!!"

"Yes, but you need to fall in order to rise again."