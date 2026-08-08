What The Hell Is Going On With These Two Different MotoGP Heist Movies?

Have you heard about that new heist movie that's in production? The one where a big-name action star plays a former MotoGP racer, who gets roped into the high-stakes world of two-wheeled thievery by his estranged brother? Well, it turns out there are two of them now. That's right, we've got a twin film situation built specifically for me: Heist films on motorcycles. One is the Timothée Chalamet film "High Side," and the other is an as-yet-untitled Alan Ritchson project.

Chalamet's film broke cover last August, as either a MotoGP or motocross heist film depending on whether you trust Deadline or Variety more. A year later, Alan Ritchson signed on with Netflix to make a very similar project. Twin films are nothing new — Wikipedia has a whole list of them — but the loglines of these two movies are so similar that I'm starting to wonder what's actually going on behind the scenes in Hollywood.