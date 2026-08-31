Anne Hathaway Will Star In 'Days Of Thunder 2' Alongside The Old Cole Trickle, Tom Cruise

Those of you who have already seen the original "Days of Thunder" may have noticed that Anne Hathaway is not Nicole Kidman, Cruise's co-star in the original "Days of Thunder." Considering that Cruise and Kidman met while filming, got married, and then went through contentious divorce, that shouldn't be terribly surprising. Most people prefer not to work with their exes, and we don't even know if filming would have worked with Kidman's schedule. She's been busy the last couple of years, that's for sure.

We're also talking about a sequel to a movie that will be almost 40 years old by the time the sequel is released. Chevy Chase's "The Christmas Letter" co-star Randy Quaid, however, got so mad that at the time of writing, he's still posting about how mad he is about Hathaway's casting. "We need Nicole back. Don't be a p—y, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't sexy, because and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant." he tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, he said "If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching for DAYS OF THUNDER would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again. We don't need a new girl; we need a new race car!" He then added, "Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That's the casting that would sell the idea," before posting this gem a few days later:

Randy Quaid/Twitter

These are all very normal things to tweet about a woman who I can only assume would never be in the same room as Randy voluntarily. What a normal well-adjusted dude who isn't creepy or weird at all. No wonder he's in such high demand to star in all the best movies.

Here at Jalopnik, though, we can't wait to see Hathaway in a racing movie, especially one as awesome and well-done as the new "Days of Thunder" will surely be.