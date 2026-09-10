Who Stars In Your Dream Car Movie?

The zenith of Hawthorn's career would come with his return to Ferrari in 1957. Beside the usual drama in Maranello, he dueled with Vanwall star Stirling Moss for the accolade of being the first British F1 world champion in 1958. During that season's Portuguese Grand Prix, Hawthorn stalled his 246 and bump-started the Dino V6 by driving downhill the wrong way on track. He would cross the finish line second behind Moss, but was later disqualified by race officials.

Moss went to the officials and successfully argued for Hawthorn's reinstatement. The Vanwall driver didn't know it in the moment, but his act of sportsmanship would secure the championship for his title rival. Hawthorn surprisingly retired as world champion at 28. Unbeknownst to most people, he had spent nearly his entire career competing with his terminal kidney disease. His driving style and recurrent errors were later attributed to his health issues. Hawthorn raced as if he were on borrowed time and even experienced blackouts behind the wheel.

Hawthorn's illness had become such an open secret by his retirement that his colleagues gifted him a liquor cabinet at a January 1959 gala dinner held in his honor. Hawthorn died three days later in a car crash. It's believed that he either made a mistake or blacked out and crashed his Mercedes 300SL while racing F1 team owner Rob Walker on a public road. Despite Britain's now-dominant position as the center of the F1 world, Hawthorn is largely a footnote in the sport's history. In stark contrast, Moss is fondly remembered as "the greatest F1 driver to never win the world championship." He even found fame in the United States as a commentator for ABC's "Wide World of Sports."

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