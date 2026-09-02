Honda Wants To Cut $9 Billion In Costs

Happy Monday! It's September 2, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Honda's latest cost-cutting measures, and August's auto sales. We'll also look at Tesla's latest FSD push in the EU, and more Chinese EVs in Canada.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.