BMW M Track Days Are A Reasonably Priced Way To Improve Your Skills And Drive The Snot Out Of Rad Cars

One of the most intimidating aspects of tackling Big Willow were the speeds I carried. They don't call it "The Fastest Road In The West" for nothing. Turn one is a straightforward gently banked left-hander that seems unintimidating after pulling out of pit lane, but it became a pucker point on all subsequent laps because it's the first turn at the end of the long 140-mph straight.

The key was to clip that apex around 75 mph and track out before gently cutting across to the other side of the track, which set me up for the long sweeping right-hander that is turn two. I had to be smooth and patient with my steering inputs and have steady throttle control to carry the most speed possible – around 80 mph before the M Cars started pushing wide. You also need a flexible neck to properly spot your way around; our instructors said to look through the turn for the little green water tower on the hill on the inside, clip the apex right in front of it, then cut smoothly across to the outside left to head into turn three.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Turns three, four, five, and six are all strung together quite tightly, so it was important to set myself up for success with a good line from the get-go. Tracking out to the right in preparation for turn three was stressful since I was basically trying to get my right tires as close to the loose desert dirt as possible while heading straight for a tire wall. I kept the wheel steady approaching the turn, before braking hard and cutting left for turn three. After hitting the gently banked apex of turn three I was greeted by a relatively steep incline and some strange g-forces that, in the M2 at least, caused the nose to feel light and push wide since the track quickly banks the opposite way for the entry into turn four. The M3 and M4 felt more steady through here, which I attributed to their xDrive all-wheel-drive systems.

Turn four is a double-apex right hander with each apex marked again by green water towers. I hit the first apex, tracked out a bit, then tightened rightward for the second apex that pointed me downhill. Turn five is another two-parter: a gentle downhill right, followed almost immediately by a late-apex, banked left-hander. I hugged the inside of the first part of the turn, then cut left to transition across the banked track and kiss the second apex before aiming uphill that subjected my passenger's stomach to some G-forces it did not appreciate very much. Sorry about that Marlon!

That spat me out onto the quick uphill section that reaches a crest just before turn six, another right marked by a green water tower. Accelerating uphill then cresting while turning right made me worry that the cars' tails would get light, but we kept some driving aids on so things never got truly out of hand. Then came the really fast bits.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Turn six opens up into a long, relatively straight section with an almost-negligible left that's technically turn seven, which speeds continue to build rapidly through. After turn seven, our instructors said we wanted to gently decelerate a bit to get some weight on the front tires as we began to turn-in for the funky, bouncy beast that is turns eight and nine, which we took around a cool (terrifying) 115 mph. I told you it was fast!

At first, I tried to stay toward the outside of the track, but then there's an initial apex for turn eight on the right that I tightened up my line a bit for, before tracking out again in preparation for the longer, tighter turn nine. Things got rather bouncy in the taller M3 through this section, which wasn't especially confidence inspiring considering we were going 120 mph with nothing but dusty desert dirt a few inches to the left and some buildings in the distance, but each car stayed glued to the tarmac.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Again, a flexible neck came in handy to spot my way around turn nine, since it sort of exists as a corner-within-a-corner, and here the water tower does not mark the apex — it's placed just before the apex, so I had to meter my steering in order to dive in and clip the inside curbs at the perfect time before tracking out and welding the gas pedal to the floor for the back straight. Once on the straight whizzing past pit lane and the paddocks, I peeked at the speedo to notice the ridiculous speeds I was achieving and took a deep breath before chucking the anchors out in preparation for turn one once again.

My group consisted of two cars and the instructor in the front, so we'd each do a few laps directly behind the instructor getting pointers, then swap the order on the straight to even-out the time spent directly behind our professional tutelage. The M cars took lap after lap with aplomb, until I ran too low on gas and the M2 suddenly cut power in the middle of turn six, but that wasn't the car's fault. It was a high-speed, high-adrenaline hoot-and-a-half.