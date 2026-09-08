Half Of All BMW M2s In The U.S. Are Manual, Showing That Good Taste Isn't Dead

BMW has been doing the whole limited-run manual thing for a while now. Motor1 pointed to the M2 Turbo Design Edition as another manual-only limited-edition M-car meant only for the U.S. market, but that's not quite the only time BMW has given us a manual because we asked really nicely. Lest we forget, toward the end of the Z4's run, BMW launched the Z4 M40i Hanschalter, which gave us access to a six-speed drop-top Bimmer roadster once again.

Unfortunately, the proliferation of BMW manuals hasn't really made its way through the rest of its lineup. Currently, the M2, M3 and M4 are the only vehicles that the brand sells with a clutch pedal, and that's only with rear-wheel drive variants. All-wheel-drive cars must have the eight-speed auto. I'm not sure we're ever going to see a regular, non-M 2, 3 or 4 Series with a stick shift ever again, cool as that might be, and we almost certainly will never see a manual 5 Series ever again — M5 or not. That would just be ludicrous in this day and age.

There just isn't the demand for non-enthusiast cars like non-M BMWs to come with a stick shift. If there was, clearly BMW would jump at the opportunity. Maybe I'm wrong. I hope I am, but I never have been before.

At the very least, we can take solace in knowing that the option is still out there, and enthusiasts are willing to pay for the privilege of driving a manual BMW M car. For the rest of us, well, I guess we either need to start saving for the pricey high-performance stuff or look to the used market.