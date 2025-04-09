Singer Is Saving Willow Springs Raceway
Singer Vehicle Design, the company responsible for its superlative-defying "reimagined" versions of classic Porsche 911s, is sticking up for California car enthusiasts as the new part-owner of Willow Springs International Raceway alongside private equity firm CrossHarbor Capital Partners. The two companies announced the partnership today, and set a goal of "preserving the facility's rich history while making significant investments to establish it as a premier venue for automotive enthusiasts."
As the enthusiast-oriented part-owner of Willow Springs Raceway, Singer plans to create a private member's club that will offer membership to anyone, not just Singer owners, who want to take part in track days and other track events. To dispel any rumors of the racetrack falling prey to the typical private equity practice of bleeding resources dry then bankrupting the businesses they buy, the press release insists that neither Singer nor the private equity firm ever intend to sell Willow Springs. The new owners will, however, institute a barrage of improvements to America's oldest permanent road course.
Improvements are coming, but at a cost
CrossHarbor says it has already begun an in-depth evaluation of the raceway and its facilities, and the first changes it will impart on Willow Springs take the form of safety improvements like adding more asphalt and curbs, as well as enhancing run-off areas. Other changes include "improving food and beverage offerings and refining track and driving experience." Hopefully it doesn't get too bougie, in the vein of Palm Springs' Thermal Club, but I guess anything's better than shuttering the country's oldest permanent road course. Our friends at Motor1 report,
"As it stands, Willow Springs is a well-known budget option for Southern California track enthusiasts. The average track day at either Big Willow or Streets of Willow is under $200—significantly cheaper than any other track within a three-hour radius.
When asked about the new price bracket for the average enthusiast, [Co-founder and Managing Partner of CrossHarbor Sam Byrne] explained:
"Undecided at this point in time, it's going to be a combination of three verticals. [We will have] a big commitment to the public vertical. At its core, this is to create an enthusiast capital for Southern California car culture. The first element of that is public access.""
Notable consultants may help keep things focused
CrossHarbor has enlisted the help of LeMans winner, former Formula 1 driver, and track designer Alex Wurz at Wurz Design to act as the track's safety commissioner. Singer's chief strategy officer Mazen Fawaz told Motor1 that the company's primary role is conceptualizing the track's future design and purpose. He aims to maintain the track's character while making it more usable than it currently is, with its current minimal amenities, limited garages, and lack of shade despite its Mojave Desert locale. Fawaz told Motor1,
"We use this idea for our cars, but reimagining also works here," he says. "We want to set up annual events, think Goodwood, and really let our motorsport nerd shine here."
Finally, the architecture firm Hart Howerton, known for curating lavish hotels, resorts, and homes, will "create off-track elements to enhance Willow Springs' customer and member experience." While Willow Springs is much loved by car enthusiasts, it does currently lack a lot of creature comforts.
Byrne said he wants to potentially attract automakers for performance driving schools and possible test centers, both of which will benefit from improved trackside amenities. For those who haven't visited the track, it's very remotely located in the middle of the Mojave, so it will be a boon to have more services nearby.
Dear private equity, please don't ruin this too
This news is encouraging. The outlook for Willow Springs Raceway is less bleak than we initially feared when we learned it was bought up by a dreaded private equity company. So far, Singer and CrossHarbor look to be going to great lengths to preserve the history of Willow Springs Raceway. Our biggest fears are assuaged for now, thanks in part to Byrne telling Motor1,
"This isn't going into our private equity business, this is all being done with permanent capital. This is a huge personal passion of mine, and the equity is being aligned from people with a like-minded mentality... passionate motorsports enthusiasts."
We've all been burned by the predatory ways of private equity before — I will never forgive private equity for bankrupting my beloved Joann Fabrics — so we really hope that what Byrne said stands true. The future of Willow Springs Raceway is tentatively looking bright. It better not become prohibitively expensive, though.