Singer Is Saving Willow Springs Raceway

Singer Vehicle Design, the company responsible for its superlative-defying "reimagined" versions of classic Porsche 911s, is sticking up for California car enthusiasts as the new part-owner of Willow Springs International Raceway alongside private equity firm CrossHarbor Capital Partners. The two companies announced the partnership today, and set a goal of "preserving the facility's rich history while making significant investments to establish it as a premier venue for automotive enthusiasts."

As the enthusiast-oriented part-owner of Willow Springs Raceway, Singer plans to create a private member's club that will offer membership to anyone, not just Singer owners, who want to take part in track days and other track events. To dispel any rumors of the racetrack falling prey to the typical private equity practice of bleeding resources dry then bankrupting the businesses they buy, the press release insists that neither Singer nor the private equity firm ever intend to sell Willow Springs. The new owners will, however, institute a barrage of improvements to America's oldest permanent road course.