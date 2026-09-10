Mini 1998 GT Edition Gets JCW Brakes And Looks, But It Has Nothing To Do With The '90s

Mini has been rolling out a veritable barrage of special editions of its Cooper hatchback this year, in alignment with its Icon Drops calendar. The sixth of eight planned special edition releases went public today, and it's a bit of a niche one: the Cooper C 1998 GT Edition. This special edition is not intended to commemorate the angsty 1990s, rather it's a successor to the adorable 1969 Mini Cooper 1275 GT and the subsequent 2020 Cooper 1499 GT. This new 1998 GT Edition is named as such because its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine displaces 1998 cc, the same methodology used for the previous GT models.

The Cooper 1998 GT uses the standard Cooper C's engine tuning that produces 161 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, but it features upgrades from the John Cooper Works including that sportier car's brakes, bodykit and aerodynamic winglets, sport seats, 17-inch black wheels, and heated three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters and dedicated badging. The interior has GT-specific floor mats, door sill plates, key fob covers, and a badge on the center console box. On the outside, it's exclusively offered in the two-door bodystyle with Midnight Black Metallic paint and orange decals. In the U.S., the 1998 GT will cost a steep $38,225 including destination, which is $4,075 more expensive than the base price of the more powerful Cooper S two-door.