Reporter Gets Visit From Cops For Filming Flock Camera Installer At Work

This whole situation sounds like a line from an Alanis Morissette song. To some extent, I can understand the contractor's concerns. Some YouTubers have shot somewhat provocative videos about Flock, including one where they showed up unannounced at a secret office and warehouse they discovered. People are also damaging and cutting down Flock cameras, so with the increasing frustration around surveillance, the contractor might be concerned about violence while he's working on one. He was just doing his job, after all, much like the independent contractors building the second Death Star.

Keefe's own dashcam video shows that violence or destruction of property were not his intentions. He kept his distance, wore a yellow safety vest and media credentials to identify himself, and did not interact with the contractor, let alone harass or threaten him.

From a journalist's perspective, I understand the appeal of shooting this footage. There are many pictures of Flock cameras in the stock photo collections I have access to, but none of someone actually working on one. Pictures that include people are more interesting than pictures that don't. The same is true of video, and this would have made great B-roll footage to splice into stories about Flock cameras going up or coming down.

Flock claims the right to take photos of your license plate (and more) every time you pass one of its cameras because they're in public places where you have no expectation of privacy. In the case of a single camera, whether it belongs to Flock or Keefe, they're right, and nobody gets a ticket for that. But the people who wrote the Fourth Amendment for protection "against unreasonable searches and seizures" could not have imagined a system like Flock's that enables customers to track people's movements and travel patterns based on a database of individual photos. That is what people are objecting to, not a single camera on the side of the road. At least, unless you're a reporter shooting video of a Flock contractor at work.