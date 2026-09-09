Red Bull Junior Team Wins Bidding War For Kimi Räikkönen's 11-Year-Old Son

Formula 1's rookies are seemingly getting younger and younger each year. Sophomore driver Kimi Antonelli is on track to become the youngest-ever world champion by a margin of three years. Now, his namesake's oldest child is being prepped for a future in F1. The Red Bull Junior Team announced on Wednesday that it has signed Robin Räikkönen. The 11-year-old son of Kimi Räikkönen, the 2007 F1 World Champion, will join the driver development program in 2027.

The race between F1 teams to sign promising driving talent has mirrored Division I college football's annual recruiting wars for at least a decade. While the elder Räikkönen said his son had offers from multiple teams, it's unclear why Red Bull's offer was the top choice. Robin has been viewed as a top prospect since his performance in the 2024 Rotax Challenge Grand Finals. Ignoring the societal implications of F1 teams scouting a nine-year-old, he finished fifth in the Micro Max race after starting 22nd. Regarding the signing, Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies said in a press release: