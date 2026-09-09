Red Bull Junior Team Wins Bidding War For Kimi Räikkönen's 11-Year-Old Son
Formula 1's rookies are seemingly getting younger and younger each year. Sophomore driver Kimi Antonelli is on track to become the youngest-ever world champion by a margin of three years. Now, his namesake's oldest child is being prepped for a future in F1. The Red Bull Junior Team announced on Wednesday that it has signed Robin Räikkönen. The 11-year-old son of Kimi Räikkönen, the 2007 F1 World Champion, will join the driver development program in 2027.
The race between F1 teams to sign promising driving talent has mirrored Division I college football's annual recruiting wars for at least a decade. While the elder Räikkönen said his son had offers from multiple teams, it's unclear why Red Bull's offer was the top choice. Robin has been viewed as a top prospect since his performance in the 2024 Rotax Challenge Grand Finals. Ignoring the societal implications of F1 teams scouting a nine-year-old, he finished fifth in the Micro Max race after starting 22nd. Regarding the signing, Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies said in a press release:
"Robin has already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting. His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group. At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving."
Verstappen's signing at 17 seems ancient by today's standards
While Max Verstappen is widely considered the prospect that launched F1's current youth movement, he was 17 years old when he joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2014. A 17-year-old sounds ancient by today's standards, but it set a new ceiling for what young drivers could be offered. Mercedes also sought the signature of the future world champion, but Red Bull's offer couldn't be matched by the German factory team. Verstappen was given a near-immediate seat in F1 at Toro Rosso. Two months later, he drove with the team during a practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix, joining as a full-time driver for the 2015 season.
After Verstappen's debut, the FIA set a minimum age of 18 years old for F1 in 2016. The rule change has prevented teams from seeking younger and younger talent. Not wanting to miss out on another wunderkind, the Mercedes Junior Team signed a 12-year-old Kimi Antonelli in 2019. McLaren made their own splash in 2015 by signing Ella Häkkinen, the 14-year-old daughter of two-time F1 World Champion Mika Häkkinen. With Verstappen becoming a four-time champion and Antonelli leading the championship in his second season, it's hard to argue that this driver development strategy doesn't work.