Here's The Coolest Car I Found At A Junkyard On Top Of The World

I am writing to you now from Inuvik, Northwest Territories in Canada at the very top of the Dempster Highway, just a couple of hours drive from the Arctic Ocean. This is the most populous town in Canada north of the Arctic Circle, and as you can imagine, it's not very big. A bit over 3,000 people live in this town, and it's rare that anything here goes unused. When new things cost significantly more to transport, or the nearest car dealership is hundreds of miles south, you tend to make what you have stretch a little longer. As such, the junkyard here isn't exactly packed with prime specimen to choose from. As I was driving out of town I was intrigued to see what lay in the weeds, sinking into the permafrost.

This isn't the kind of place where I would imagine many Camaro have ever been, and an even rarer place for one to come to die. The nearest Chevrolet dealership is a 20-hour drive away, in Alaska, a completely different country. When this car was sold new you may not have needed a passport to go pick it up, but almost certainly today one would be necessary. This piece of American muscle history was once somebody's pride and joy, it made the long and (occasionally) arduous trek up the Dempster to presumably live here. And now it's long gone, a distant memory of the past. Except it isn't, it's still here, still waiting for the family it once loved to come back for it. If they're still here they have to see it sitting in the lot, visible from the main road, looking forlorn.

I know cars don't actually have souls, but if this were once my car, I couldn't bear to see it languishing like this. I would have needed to save it from a fate of ignominy. There is, understandably, not much car culture up here in the frozen north, but I'd want to keep the connection alive.