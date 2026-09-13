13 Terms You Should Know If You Ride Motorcycles

Motorcycling has its own vocabulary, but that doesn't mean every bit of jargon deserves a place in your brain. Plenty of motorcycle slang is regional, dated, highly specialized, or mainly useful if you're trying too hard. And just like one might decide they need an American car-terms dictionary to finally fit in here amid the automotive community, motorcycle riders often need a little help, too. We're interested in the terms that ordinary riders are actually likely to encounter, though we promise to throw in a few from across the pond, purely in the interest of international cooperation and peace. (We'll limit those to the end.)

Some of these terms describe techniques you may use every time you ride, like countersteering or rev matching. Others put names to things you definitely want to recognize before they happen, such as target fixation or the dreaded tank slapper. So this isn't an attempt to turn you into a walking motorcycle glossary. These are terms worth knowing because they help you understand your bike, other riders, and the conversations you're reasonably likely to have once you're riding.