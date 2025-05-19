What Those Chicken Strips On Your Motorcycle Tires Really Say

Mmm, chicken strips. Wait, we're not talking about those tasty treats. We're talking about the kind of chicken strips that can be found on motorcycle tires. In fact, most new motorcycles have them, so what's the problem?

For those who haven't owned or ridden a motorcycle before, chicken strips are the term given to the outer edges of the tread on motorcycle tires that have gone unused. They can be found on the front and back tires and look more like indents and thick lines etched into the tire than a piece of poultry. Found on new motorcycles straight from the factory, there is no need to worry about the chicken strips on a freshly changed tire, or new rubber for that matter.

However, having chicken strips on your motorcycle tires comes with a bad reputation. The connotation that having chicken strips on one's motorcycle tires has come to mean one thing: you're a chicken, bawk bawk! But why is that? Aside from the saying, "kids can be cruel," there's a reason why some motorcyclists don't like chicken strips.