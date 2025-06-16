What Is Rev Matching, And Is It Really Necessary?

If you're trying to really maximize your performance around a racetrack, you may have heard that top-level drivers will "blip" the throttle when they downshift. While their left foot is handling the clutch pedal, their right foot is handling both the brake and the accelerator simultaneously. That is some serious dancing, and it takes a lot of practice to get just right. If you want to absolutely dominate a track, are you going to have to learn all that? Is it really necessary?

What these drivers are trying to do is smooth out the disruption caused by a downshift, which can jerk and unbalance the car. Both effects are really pretty minor, which is why you don't really need to worry about this effect when you're just driving around town. But in a race, when tenths of a second matter, "pretty minor" becomes pretty major. So to get rid of that and keep the car balanced, race drivers will try to rev match every time they go down a gear. Blipping the throttle, all that fancy footwork on the pedals, is how they accomplish that rev matching. Great! So ... what exactly does that mean?