What Causes The Dodge Death Wobble On Some SUVs And Ram Trucks?

Imagine you're driving down the road, all is well, and then you hit a bump or hole in the road. Suddenly, the front end of your truck starts to wobble and feels loose. You can't seem to keep control, and you wonder if this is how your life ends. You have just experienced the so-called death wobble. Does it sound familiar? If so, you may want to take your car in for maintenance before this becomes a bigger problem.

The dreaded death wobble is a behavior of Dodge Ram trucks that dates back to the early 2000s. As early as the 2003 model year, well before Dodge and Ram separated in 2009, consumers were experiencing the death wobble regularly. Numerous consumers were driving along in their Dodge Ram, hit a bump, and their vehicle began to violently shake like the scenario above. The Jeep death wobble also became a nuisance in 2015 to 2018 Wranglers.

At first, it seemed like an abnormal occurrence, and narrowing down the cause of death wobble was unclear. These days, it's still difficult to pin down what causes death wobble, because every vehicle is different. Still, there are a few reasons why death wobble can occur in some SUVs and Ram pickup trucks.