TSA May Let You Welcome Your Loved Ones Home Right At The Airport Gate Again

Gather ye round, you youths, and listen to tales of olden times. Once, long ago, you could go right up to the airport gate, even without a boarding pass! And you could welcome a loved one returning home, or wish one a fond farewell on their voyage above land, ocean, and cloud. Perhaps a dear friend would have a layover at your home airport, and you could have dinner with them in the terminal. And then maybe you could do a little shopping, duty-free — yes, free of all tariffs, can you imagine?! All this you could do before the coming of the TSA.

Now, the TSA is at last experimenting with letting you have these freedoms once again. On Tuesday, the federal agency announced Gateside, a program that lets members of TSA PreCheck request entrance to airport terminals even if they're not flying. Initially available in 13 airports, the system allows members to apply online for a pass. This application must be sent one to three days before the planned visit, no more, no less. If the member is approved — and since there are limited passes to start, they might not be — the pass is good for one calendar day, including re-entries. Oh, and I think you can afford it: It's free.

Your best move here? Plan this for a returning loved one, but don't tell them you're doing it. Surprise the daylights out of them. Record it if you can.