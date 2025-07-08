Shoes Stay On: TSA Is Considering Dumping Flying's Most Annoying Rule

The awkward shuffle of taking off your shoes to put them through an X-ray scanner at airport security may be finally over. The Transportation Security Administration has been quietly letting airport passengers keep their shoes on while going through security checkpoints at several airports over the past few days. The requirement was first established in 2006 after would-be terrorist Richard Colvin Reid tried to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his shoe on a transatlantic flight in December 2001. The agency's move will likely impact the its Pre-Check program, which already offers passengers the perk of keeping their shoes on, along with a dedicated security line for a fee.

The policy shift was revealed by former TSA officer Caleb Harmon-Marshall in his newsletter Gate Access after he became aware of internal memos about the soft launch. The agency itself has yet to confirm the requirement's abolition, but Harmon-Marshall believes that the TSA's decision is intended to save the agency from extinction. Senators Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville introduced a bill in March to abolish the TSA. The Republican lawmakers are pushing to have private companies provide security at airports across the country. Harmon-Marshall told the New York Times: