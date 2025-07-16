Heartbreaking: Worst Person You Know Has Good Ideas To Eliminate TSA Security Theater

Noem brought up the proposed policy change at Wednesday's Hill Nation Sumit, a media event replete with business leaders, government power players, and reporters. According to The Hill, Noem said, "But I will tell you — I mean the liquids — I'm questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be. We're looking at, you know, our scanners." Truly amazing how no one in the Trump administration can string a sentence together in a coherent way, but it sure sounds like TSA may start to allow bigger bottles soon.

Noem's policies have been tough on largely imagined "crime" at nearly every turn, but allowing liquid containers larger than the current 3.4 ounce limit seems to run counter to that mindset. Perhaps this is the airing of a personal grievance — maybe Noem was embittered after being forced to discard a freshly-purchased Dr. Pepper at a security checkpoint — or maybe it's a classic example of bosses identifying a completely random key performance indicator (in this case, average time a traveler spends at airport security) and optimizing for it at all costs. Regardless, Noem seems to have made a rare good call, and we may soon be popping larger-than-3.4-ounce bottles on planes in celebration.