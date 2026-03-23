Head To This Website To See How Infuriatingly Long Your TSA Wait Will Be

By now, you've probably heard airports across the country descended into a chaotic mess over the weekend, leaving exhausted passengers stuck waiting in hours-long security lines, praying they'd eventually make their flights. The delays were initially caused by an increase in TSA workers calling out after Republicans refused to negotiate on the DHS shutdown that, among other things, now means everyone at TSA is currently working for free. Throw in a fatal crash at LaGuardia on Sunday night, and this week isn't looking great for speedy, convenient air travel. If you're supposed to fly this week, should you even bother?

Generally speaking, if you don't have to fly, it's probably best not to, but that doesn't really help business travelers who have to fly no matter what, nor does it help anyone dealing with a family emergency that requires getting to the other side of the country as fast as possible. The good news is, not every airport looks like a scene from a disaster movie. Some are definitely backed up, while others are running just fine, but if your flight isn't for another couple of days, there's no telling which scenario you'll encounter.

To help you out, our friend Zach Griff over at From The Tray Table built a tool that tracks TSA wait times at airports across the country and should hopefully make it a little easier to figure out how much cushion to build into your schedule if you have to fly this week.

Like all tools, From The Tray Table's airport wait time tracker has its limitations. It can only give you information it has access to, so if an airport has temporarily stopped releasing that information, the tool won't be very helpful. At the time of writing, the wait times for Atlanta, Newark, and LaGuardia are all listed as "paused," while Salt Lake City is listed as "unknown." That said, the vast majority of airports are still reporting their wait times, as well as how many security checkpoints they have open.