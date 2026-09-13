10 Rolls-Royces That Sold For Eye-Watering Prices At Auction

There are expensive cars, and then there's a Rolls-Royce crossing an auction block with enough money attached to buy not just a house, but the kind of house that people who buy a Rolls-Royce at auction would consider. For this list, though, we're keeping the definition simple: these are cars that actually sold at public auction, not modern one-offs with enormous reported price tags, private transactions, or cars that merely carried ambitious estimates.

We'll work our way from the merely astonishing results to the genuinely ridiculous ones, using the sale price at the time of the auction. Where a car sold in pounds, euros, or Swiss francs, we'll put that figure into contemporary U.S. dollars for context. And for a few of the older sales, it's worth remembering that even the dollar figure undersells how much money was changing hands. By the time we reach the bottom of the list, seven figures starts looking almost routine. Heck, Elizabeth Taylor made this 1960 Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe stunning (and twice as valuable), and it doesn't even get to make an appearance among these heavy hitters.

Get ready for some high-dollar cars that include a turn-of-the-century two-seater, a Phantom that John Lennon probably rode in on his way to protest class inequality, and more Silver Ghosts than we really expected to see. Let's begin.