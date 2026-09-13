10 Rolls-Royces That Sold For Eye-Watering Prices At Auction
There are expensive cars, and then there's a Rolls-Royce crossing an auction block with enough money attached to buy not just a house, but the kind of house that people who buy a Rolls-Royce at auction would consider. For this list, though, we're keeping the definition simple: these are cars that actually sold at public auction, not modern one-offs with enormous reported price tags, private transactions, or cars that merely carried ambitious estimates.
We'll work our way from the merely astonishing results to the genuinely ridiculous ones, using the sale price at the time of the auction. Where a car sold in pounds, euros, or Swiss francs, we'll put that figure into contemporary U.S. dollars for context. And for a few of the older sales, it's worth remembering that even the dollar figure undersells how much money was changing hands. By the time we reach the bottom of the list, seven figures starts looking almost routine. Heck, Elizabeth Taylor made this 1960 Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe stunning (and twice as valuable), and it doesn't even get to make an appearance among these heavy hitters.
Get ready for some high-dollar cars that include a turn-of-the-century two-seater, a Phantom that John Lennon probably rode in on his way to protest class inequality, and more Silver Ghosts than we really expected to see. Let's begin.
1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Colonial London-to-Edinburgh Skiff by Schapiro-Schebera
If this one looks a little like somebody parked a boat on a Rolls-Royce chassis, that's not entirely your imagination. Chassis 54PB was ordered in 1914, but its story stretched across World War I before it ultimately emerged with a wooden skiff-style body by Schapiro-Schebera, including Cuban mahogany coachwork. More than a century later, RM Sotheby's sold it for $1.875 million at Monterey in August 2026, which is probably as good a way as any to make one Silver Ghost stand apart from another.
The "London-to-Edinburgh" part matters, too. That specification grew out of Rolls-Royce's 1911 reliability run between the two cities, while 54PB also carried the "Colonial" gear, which today we'd probably call some kind of factory enduro package. Or something. And while we might think that today endurance racing is harder than ever, it feels like cranking from London into Scotland in a 50-ish horsepower luxury car with no front brakes should count for something. In any case, it carried a specification born from surviving that journey and then, more consequentially, made it from 1914 to a 21st-century auction block. Maybe that seven-figure result was well-earned.
1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Special Town Car by Brewster
This 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Special Town Car by Brewster sold for 1.456 million euros at RM Sotheby's Monaco sale in May 2010, about $1.9 million. The Brewster-bodied Phantom II was a one-off creation and the most expensive new car of 1933, meaning that this car went from being the most expensive new car that year to barely cracking the top 10 on a Jalopnik list a bit under 100 years later. Should have just leased a 7 Series or something, right?
That one-off status is probably the more useful way to think about the result anyway. This was never a normal production car that happened to survive long enough to become collectible; it was singular from the start, and collectors were paying for that distinction decades later. In other words, the $1.9-million result wasn't some random old-Rolls premium. It was the market putting a very large number on a car that had already been treated as exceptional when it was new. It's not exactly the most outrageous one-off car ever built, but apparently being merely unique and ruinously expensive has some staying power.
1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Derby Speedster by Brewster
What makes an old car truly collector-desirable? Being scarce certainly helps. So does an interesting history, a respected coachbuilder, and enough cachet that bidders convince themselves another hundred grand is basically a rounding error. The 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Derby Speedster by Brewster checked those boxes emphatically enough that chassis S158FR sold for $1.98 million at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island auction in March 2013, more than twice its $850,000 high estimate. It was one of only four surviving examples.
The car's early history gives that rarity a little more personality. Chassis S158FR was delivered new in 1929 to Herbert Farrell of Nashville, Tennessee, whose father-in-law founded Maxwell House Coffee — see, we told you there'd be celebrities. Without such coffee icons in early America, there might be no cars and coffee today.
So how speedy did it have to be to earn the name "Speedster" in 1929? This Phantom reportedly managed more than 85 miles per hour after some old-timey fiddling. Maybe not fast enough to participate in cars and coffee dumbass crash season, at least not without a running start. Heck of a way to spend nearly two million bucks, though.
1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpédo Phaeton by Kellner
Long before the Phaeton was a weirdly expensive Volkswagen with an absurdly over-engineered trunk, the name went on Rolls-Royces that eventually sailed past the $2 million mark at auction. This 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpédo Phaeton by Kellner sold for $2.205 million at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island auction in March 2020, and somehow that was still a miss: Gooding had estimated it at $2.7 million to $3.5 million. Imagine spending more than two million bucks on a 106-year-old Rolls-Royce and still being able to call it a bargain.
Chassis 67RB has one genuinely unusual bit of history behind it. Its original Kellner body survived separately from the chassis for years before the two were eventually reunited, making for one hell of an automotive side quest. After three years' worth of restoration, the car earned major concours recognition at Pebble Beach, including a class victory in 2015. That's a pretty tidy résumé for a machine that still managed to sell for nearly half a million dollars less than its low estimate. How do you think the maintenance bills stack up next to the VW, though?
1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V owned by John Lennon
Celebrity provenance can do strange things to a car's value, but John Lennon's 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V was operating on another level entirely. When Sotheby's sold it in New York in June 1985, the winning bid was $2.299 million. Adjusted using Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI data, that works out to roughly $7.1 million in 2026 money. So yes, even buried in a list of seven-figure Rolls-Royces, Lennon's car is doing something profoundly unreasonable.
Of course, this was hardly an anonymous Phantom with a famous name penciled into the ownership file. Lennon, the Beatles' rhythm guitarist and singer, commissioned the car in 1964, and by 1967 it had become the brightly painted psychedelic floral monstrosity that remains inseparable from his image today. Somewhere in there is probably a lesson about celebrity, art, money, and a guy who spent plenty of time railing against class and wealth while riding around in one of the most conspicuous luxury cars on Earth. Mostly, though, it's a reminder that Beatles memorabilia gets expensive fast and that you should stop saying this boring white Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud belonged to John Lennon.
1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Coupé by Freestone & Webb
Buying one Rolls-Royce is indulgent. Buying almost two dozen starts looking more like a procurement strategy. Sir John Leigh, the British industrialist who commissioned this 1933 Phantom II Continental Sports Coupé, bought 22 new Rolls-Royces over the years. Apparently he knew what he liked. Eighty years later, somebody else liked this particular one enough to spend $2.42 million at RM Sotheby's 2013 New York sale. The result set a new auction record for a Phantom II.
There was more going on here than an old rich guy's old rich-guy car, though. This was a one-off Freestone & Webb design, and its unusually angular roof treatment anticipated the styling that would become associated with later coachbuilt Rolls-Royces. That gives our $2.42 million Phantom something our last few cars haven't had: not just rarity or an eccentric owner, but an early glimpse of a Rolls-Royce styling direction. You know, back before Rolls-Royce recruited a fashion designer to build its most complex Phantom ever.
1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Limousine Princess Margaret by H.J. Mulliner
Eleanor. The Green Hornet. The Steve McQueen Porsche. When cars start having names that their manufacturers didn't give them, it usually means something expensive is taking place. Funny how that doesn't seem to apply to the names you give your cars yourself. Anyway, this 1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV got the "Princess Margaret" tag for the least mysterious reason possible: it was built for the United Kingdom's Princess Margaret, younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II. Rolls-Royce made just 18 Phantom IVs, so this one was operating in fairly exclusive company even before its individual history entered the picture.
When the H.J. Mulliner-bodied limousine reached RM Sotheby's in Liechtenstein in June 2021, it sold for 2.255 million Swiss francs, about $2.44 million at the time. The auction house had estimated it at 400,000 to 600,000 Swiss francs, so the result came in nearly four times above the high estimate. RM Sotheby's says the sale established a new auction record for the Phantom IV. Apparently auctioning off something meant for royalty wasn't quite enough to keep the bidding civilized. We hope they waved those paddles with pinkies aloft.
1910 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Pullman Limousine by S & A Fuller
There's rare, there's unmodified Subaru WRX STI rare, and then there's somehow making it through more than a century while so many contemporary examples were being rebodied into something else. This 1910 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Pullman Limousine, chassis 1392, sold for $2.535 million at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach auction in August 2021, landing just under the top of its $2- million-to-$2.6-million estimate. What made it especially unusual wasn't some celebrity owner or one-off stunt, but how much of the original car had simply survived.
After its first owner died in 1929, chassis 1392 spent roughly 25 years in storage before returning to circulation, helping preserve an interior that was still substantially original when the car sold in 2021. That kind of survival matters on any antique, but it's especially striking on a machine from an era when Rolls-Royce sold the 40/50 HP as a rolling chassis for customers to have bodied on their own. More than a century later, somebody apparently decided originality was worth 2½ million bucks. That WRX went for north of $100,000, by the way.
1904 Rolls-Royce 10 HP Two-Seater
By the time a car is old enough to qualify as a historical artifact from the birth of its own manufacturer, normal used-car math has pretty much left the building. This 1904 Rolls-Royce 10 HP Two-Seater, chassis 20154, is the oldest surviving Rolls-Royce. When Bonhams sold it in London in December 2007, the final price was 3,521,500 pounds, or roughly $7.24 million. That was enough for Guinness to recognize auction-price records not only for a veteran car, but also for a Rolls-Royce and a British-built car.
The timing is what makes this one especially wild. Charles Rolls and Henry Royce first met on May 4, 1904, after Rolls got a look at Royce's new 10-horsepower machine and decided he wanted to sell what Royce could build. The Rolls-Royce 10 HP followed later that same year as the pair's first vehicle under the new "Rolls-Royce" name. So this isn't merely an old Rolls that became valuable. It's the first car ever made by one of the world's best-known automakers. Apparently $7 million is the starting point when saying "first Rolls-Royce" doesn't refer to what a tech bro buys when the IPO lands, but rather means the actual first Rolls-Royce.
1912 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Double Pullman Limousine by Barker
We've reached the point where a Rolls-Royce auction result starts sounding less like collector-car money and more like the budget for a small municipal project. This 1912 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Double Pullman Limousine by Barker sold for 4,705,500 pounds at Bonhams' 2012 Goodwood Festival of Speed sale, about $7.3 million at the time. That made it the most expensive Rolls-Royce sold at auction, which is why it gets to sit here at the bottom of this article and make everything above it look sensible by comparison.
This one also has a wonderfully odd second life. The car became known as "The Corgi" — remember what we said before about cars with names? Anyway, it got the name not by resembling an ill-proportioned yet adorable canine genetic abomination, but because model-maker Corgi used it as the basis for one of its diecast Rolls-Royce models. So it's safe to say that more people have encountered this particular Silver Ghost in toy form than ever saw the real thing.
Gooding had already sold the same chassis for $2.97 million in 2007, so somebody managed to turn an already absurdly expensive old Rolls into an even more absurdly expensive old Rolls just five years later. And that seems like the right place to leave this list: 10 cars, a frankly unconscionable amount of money, and proof that periods of historical financial excess don't always repeat themselves, but they sure seem to rhyme.