Nerd Out On The Volkswagen Phaeton's Absurdly Over-Engineered Trunk
We don't usually spend much time thinking about trunks around here, but when we do, we tend to focus on what can and can't fit inside. Especially if the trunk in question is a lot more spacious than we were expecting. Most of the time, though, it's more about the driver's seat and what's in front of it, since that's usually where all the most exciting stuff is. Every now and then, though, an automaker puts something interesting behind the driver, and we're not just talking about the engine. In this case, we're talking about the Volkswagen Phaeton's actual trunk.
At this point, it isn't exactly news that the Phaeton was over-engineered. It would have been great if it had been engineered to be more reliable and easier to service, but oh well. We can't change the past. And yet, while the W12 engine, impressive cooling and fancy suspension get plenty of attention, Piëch's obsession with details also extended to the trunk. And what a trunk it was. If any trunk could get you excited about trunks, this is the one that will do it. So while you probably had other plans for the next seven minutes, let's nerd out about the Volkswagen Phaeton's completely unnecessarily overengineered trunk.
She's beautiful
Today's nerdy trunk content comes to us from a relatively small YouTube channel called B Sport, but our new friend Martin previously worked for Audi as an engineer. Most importantly, though, he's the kind of sicko (complimentary) who still owns and drives a 186,000-mile Volkswagen Phaeton. The man is truly a hero. All it takes is one look at the trunk in action to see it's something special, especially compared to the 2012 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe sitting next to it. It's so smooth and precise, even all these years later. The BMW may have a trunk, but the Volkswagen has a trunk.
Just look at those metal arms. They aren't steel — they're forged aluminum. And you don't have to worry about the trunk accidentally closing on you, either, because once it's open, it's far more secure than you'd expect. And then there's the locking mechanism, which retracts into the trunk door as it opens. Was that necessary? Not in the slightest, but it look good, it's cool, you won't ever hit your head on it and, most importantly, it looks cool. Allegedly, it'll also keep your clothes from getting grease on them, too.
Should you buy a Phaeton just for the trunk? Probably not. At the same time, though, you can't deny that's one cool trunk.