Nerd Out On The Volkswagen Phaeton's Absurdly Over-Engineered Trunk

We don't usually spend much time thinking about trunks around here, but when we do, we tend to focus on what can and can't fit inside. Especially if the trunk in question is a lot more spacious than we were expecting. Most of the time, though, it's more about the driver's seat and what's in front of it, since that's usually where all the most exciting stuff is. Every now and then, though, an automaker puts something interesting behind the driver, and we're not just talking about the engine. In this case, we're talking about the Volkswagen Phaeton's actual trunk.

At this point, it isn't exactly news that the Phaeton was over-engineered. It would have been great if it had been engineered to be more reliable and easier to service, but oh well. We can't change the past. And yet, while the W12 engine, impressive cooling and fancy suspension get plenty of attention, Piëch's obsession with details also extended to the trunk. And what a trunk it was. If any trunk could get you excited about trunks, this is the one that will do it. So while you probably had other plans for the next seven minutes, let's nerd out about the Volkswagen Phaeton's completely unnecessarily overengineered trunk.