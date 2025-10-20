Balance Of Performance Explained: Why Endurance Racing Is Harder Than Ever

Endurance racing is one of motorsports' toughest tests. In premier events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, teams spend literally a full day and night racing, with this year's overall winner, a Ferrari 499P, covering 5,272.54 km at an average speed of 219.3 kph, including one lap where the car touched 345.6 kmh.

Which is just to say that this kind of competition isn't for everyone, especially in the top Hypercar class. In fact, Toto Wolff, Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, recently dampened any thoughts of a Mercedes hypercar entering the fray anytime soon — although it wasn't because anyone was worried about putting in the effort. Wolff simply doesn't agree with the way the FIA — the organizing body behind the World Endurance Championship — applies its Balance of Performance (BoP) rules. (He may be busy trying to ditch George Russell for Max Verstappen, too.)

These rules are a strict set of regulations that, according to the WEC, work "by equalising the different cars by adjusting their weight and power levels — the latter via changing the size of the air restrictor, and for turbo cars, changing the maximum boost ratios. Other adjustments that can be made are changes to the rear wing or to fuel capacity."

Wolff, however, says BofP penalizes teams that have, through their own hard work, developed an on-track advantage. As a result, the rules make the hard task of winning an endurance race that much more difficult — and for non-racing reasons.