Elizabeth Taylor Made This 1960 Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe Stunning (And Twice As Valuable)

The series II Silver Cloud Drophead Coupe was a gorgeous car to begin with, thanks to the design of British coachbuilding company H.J. Mulliner, which penned many Rolls-Royce and Bentley vehicles of the time. But Taylor's was especially beautiful, certainly more beautiful than some other green Rollers. Its "Green Goddess" nickname came from its custom color, a special green to match the dress Taylor wore in her wedding to Fisher. Its custom "Smoke Green" paint, matching green interior, and wood trim gave it effortless class. It still has star power of its own, even if you forget Taylor's. Combine the two, though, and you get desirability that's endured decades.

Another layer of the Rolls' fame (or perhaps infamy) came from an affair. Following her marriage to Fisher in 1959, and their subsequent purchase of the custom Roller in 1960, Taylor brought the car to Rome with her to film "Cleopatra" with film icon Richard Burton. It was there that Taylor's affair with Burton, and their long on/off relationship began. And the car gained infamy soon after, as Burton was spotted driving it while Taylor and Fisher were still married.

Even though Fisher was named the original owner of the car at the time of purchase, Taylor kept the Rolls long after their marriage ended. In fact, the Green Goddess outlasted even her relationship with Burton. After she divorced Fisher in 1963, she married Burton for the first time in 1964. That lasted until 1974, when they divorced and took a break for a year, before remarrying in 1975. They were divorced again in 1976. Why is that important? Taylor didn't sell the Rolls until 1978, making it by far her longest relationship, at 18 years.