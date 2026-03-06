Pennsylvania's License Plate Readers Can't Tell The Difference Between The New Zero And Eight

The rise of computers helped lead to the adoption of the slashed zero, as programmers had trouble differentiating it from the letter O on the low-resolution screens of the time. Now, that same character is actually causing computer problems, specifically with license plate readers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, reports NBC 10.

The number zero and the letter O look a lot alike, especially on license plates speeding down the highway. Pennsylvania has tried to fix that issue on its new Liberty Bell plates by adding a slash to its zero to give it a unique look.

Unfortunately, this clarification has caused a whole new problem, with Pennsylvania Turnpike license plate readers now mistaking the new zero for the number eight. The slash across the center of the number, rather than diagonally across the entire digit, looks close enough to an eight for automated license plate reader software to mix up the numbers, especially at highway speeds with low resolution cameras. That's probably not going to get anyone wrongfully accused of a drive-by shooting, but it is billing the wrong people for tolls, which is basically the only job these toll readers have — and they can't do it correctly.