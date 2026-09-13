How Police Car Brakes Differ From The Ones On Regular Cars

Police cars may look like regular cars with an eye-catching livery and flashing lights, and they're only a few hundred pounds heavier. But they're much tougher on their brakes, so automakers routinely upgrade them as part of a pursuit package. Just as police cars can get different tires, there also are bigger rotors with added ventilation, brake pads with higher heat capacity, and even reprogrammed antilock brake and stability control systems to differentiate police-car brakes from those on regular cars.

It isn't so much about shorter stopping distances as it is the "duty cycle." After all, civilian cars are made to conform with federal law, and even the most basic commuter hack has antilock braking and can manage the occasional emergency stop when the driver isn't paying attention to the lines of traffic lights and the rapidly approaching brake lights of the car ahead.

But police cars often have to deal with repeated high-speed stops, more akin to what a racing car might experience. It's important that the cop behind the wheel can safely continue to drive even after the brakes have been used heavily, without a reduction in braking performance or confidence in the police car's brakes.