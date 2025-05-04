Michigan Police Cars Still Rock Old-School Style Lights For A Reason
Oh, Michiganders — you really are a quirky and lovable bunch. You drink pop instead of soda, you invented Superman ice cream, and your state police cars have a unique feature straight out of the '50s. We're of course talking about the "bubble light", also sometimes called a "gumball light."
Instead of the flashing red and blue light bar we dread to see in our rearview in most parts of the country, if you're cruising on Michigan's highways, you might spot one of these throwbacks. But Michigan State Police (MSP) cars still rock old-school lights for a reason, which any Yooper or Troll will gladly explain to you at length, because folks from the Great Lakes state love to talk to strangers about their history. And unlike my snowbird relatives, it's safe to say that the bubble lights aren't leaving Michigan anytime soon.
The iconic rotating bubble light first appeared on the roofs of Michigan patrol cars in 1956, and they are the only department in the country still using this design. It's not just for show, either. According to a post on the MSP's Facebook page, vehicle testing conducted by the department has proven that the single light improves acceleration and fuel efficiency on the vehicle when compared to the more common full overhead light bar because the rounded shape is more aerodynamic, reducing drag.
Old-school look, new-school tech
As much as Michigan loves its traditions, they are absolutely not opposed to innovation. Advanced manufacturing techniques helped launch the American auto industry, starting with the Model T, and in the 2000s, the bubble lights began to receive some modern improvements. In 2009, they got their first update with much brighter and more efficient LED bulbs. Seven years later, they received another overhaul — the addition of ultra-modern special light heads that contain a total of 108 lights, still housed within the classic gumball shell of yesteryear.
The whole package finally got a redesign in 2023. The beacon casing was shortened by 3 inches to allow taller upfitted police vehicles to enter spaces with shorter clearance, and the LED count shot up by 42%, now boasting an impressive 144 bulbs. They also added synchronized flash patterns, which offer the benefit of increasing officer safety during traffic stops and being less distracting to passing drivers. The high-tech beacon combined with the signature blue and gold paint job and their reflective "Stop — State Police" hood placard makes for a distinctive police car package you won't find in any other state in the union.
History is here to stay
In 2025, a post with over 38k reactions on the MSP Facebook page announced that the bubble lights were finally being retired, but the panic was short-lived once fans made the connection between the post and the date — April 1. Many commenters shared the sentiment that they'd prefer the light to stay in use indefinitely, and not only for its rich history. Jokingly, many stated that the bubble's high visibility from a distance gives them ample time to slow down when they're speeding.
So for speeders throughout the Mitten, there is no need to fear just yet. The MSP, also known as the "cherry boys" (no doubt a reference to both the red bubble light and one of Michigan's most famous crops), will still make their presence known and obvious throughout the state for years to come. Technological advances in modern police vehicles are always on the horizon, but it's unlikely we'll be seeing the retirement of the timeless rooftop beacons anytime soon. It remains a visual warning to lead-footed drivers and a beloved symbol of law and order in one of our country's most unique states.