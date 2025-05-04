Michigan Police Cars Still Rock Old-School Style Lights For A Reason

Oh, Michiganders — you really are a quirky and lovable bunch. You drink pop instead of soda, you invented Superman ice cream, and your state police cars have a unique feature straight out of the '50s. We're of course talking about the "bubble light", also sometimes called a "gumball light."

Instead of the flashing red and blue light bar we dread to see in our rearview in most parts of the country, if you're cruising on Michigan's highways, you might spot one of these throwbacks. But Michigan State Police (MSP) cars still rock old-school lights for a reason, which any Yooper or Troll will gladly explain to you at length, because folks from the Great Lakes state love to talk to strangers about their history. And unlike my snowbird relatives, it's safe to say that the bubble lights aren't leaving Michigan anytime soon.

The iconic rotating bubble light first appeared on the roofs of Michigan patrol cars in 1956, and they are the only department in the country still using this design. It's not just for show, either. According to a post on the MSP's Facebook page, vehicle testing conducted by the department has proven that the single light improves acceleration and fuel efficiency on the vehicle when compared to the more common full overhead light bar because the rounded shape is more aerodynamic, reducing drag.