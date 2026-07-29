Police Car Tires Are Built Different From The Ones On Your Car
Police tires may look just like the tires on any ordinary vehicle, but they are often built to an entirely different standard. As police vehicles spend their days braking hard, cornering aggressively, and occasionally traveling at sustained three-digit speeds, the rubber beneath them has to be able to cope with more intense use than an average commuter tire could be expected to endure.
As a result, many police vehicles come equipped with pursuit-rated tires. These feature a reinforced internal construction and large shoulder blocks designed to resist flex during sudden direction changes. That extra rigidity improves handling and better supports the vehicle during emergency maneuvers. It also enables the vehicle to handle impact — such as from a curb or pothole — better than a standard road tire.
Other considerations for a pursuit-rated tire include heat resistance and speed ratings. Driving at higher speeds for sustained durations with heavy braking thrown in requires not only a suitable speed rating, but also effective resistance to heat buildup as higher temperatures could weaken the tire's structure. With all that said, the tires on police vehicles are not puncture-resistant or bulletproof, so they must be treated with care and attention. As such, regular inspections are crucial to ensuring police vehicles and their tires remain safe for duty and the intense driving situations.
Police tire requirements
High-performance all-season tires are great all-rounders for pursuit vehicles, but across the entirety of a police fleet, various different types of rubber will be utilized. Tires on police vehicles are carefully selected depending on the climate, terrain, and duties expected of each individual vehicle.
Departments in colder regions may equip their vehicles with dedicated winter tires in the colder months, although changing tires seasonally can compromise their structure, so switching between designs isn't always ideal. Still, the best winter tires will enable police vehicles to perform as expected on snow and ice far better than all-season tires would allow, so it's a compromise worth making. In some instances, police vehicles may opt for all-terrain tires; designs like these typically sacrifice a little on-road precision in exchange for improved traction on loose and slick surfaces. Such tires can also be provided with immensely robust constructions, allowing them to withstand severe impact that might otherwise pose puncture risks to lesser tires, which makes them ideal for pursuits on rough terrain.
In conclusion, police car tires can differ dramatically from the tires found on civilian cars, but they will be chosen according to the expected duties of each individual car. For patrol cars that are not expected to endure intense driving, pursuit-rated tires might not be used at all. It's also important to recognize that "pursuit-rated" is not an official accreditation – it's the tire manufacturer that decides whether a tire is so rated or not.