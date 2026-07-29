Police Car Tires Are Built Different From The Ones On Your Car

Police tires may look just like the tires on any ordinary vehicle, but they are often built to an entirely different standard. As police vehicles spend their days braking hard, cornering aggressively, and occasionally traveling at sustained three-digit speeds, the rubber beneath them has to be able to cope with more intense use than an average commuter tire could be expected to endure.

As a result, many police vehicles come equipped with pursuit-rated tires. These feature a reinforced internal construction and large shoulder blocks designed to resist flex during sudden direction changes. That extra rigidity improves handling and better supports the vehicle during emergency maneuvers. It also enables the vehicle to handle impact — such as from a curb or pothole — better than a standard road tire.

Other considerations for a pursuit-rated tire include heat resistance and speed ratings. Driving at higher speeds for sustained durations with heavy braking thrown in requires not only a suitable speed rating, but also effective resistance to heat buildup as higher temperatures could weaken the tire's structure. With all that said, the tires on police vehicles are not puncture-resistant or bulletproof, so they must be treated with care and attention. As such, regular inspections are crucial to ensuring police vehicles and their tires remain safe for duty and the intense driving situations.