U.S. Police Car Fleets Are Mostly Fords For A Reason

Ford is one of the biggest carmakers in the world, producing everything from heavy-duty commercial-grade Ford F650's to compact family-friendly crossovers like the European-market Ford Puma. Ford also supplies many government agencies. For instance, the U.S. Postal Service bought 9,250 Ford E-Transit vans in 2024, meaning that the first EVs in the USPS all-electric fleet will come from Ford.

Be that as it may, nowhere is that government relationship stronger than with U.S. law enforcement. According to a recent assessment by CNBC, more than half of the roughly 12,000 U.S. police departments drive Ford vehicles, and Ford claims its share of the law enforcement market is closer to two-thirds.

The blue oval also became "the first automaker to offer a dedicated police package" back in 1950. Still, the reason why most law enforcement vehicles on the roads today are Ford has to do with one vehicle that became almost synonymous with the police car: the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which alone accounts for half of all new police vehicles sold in the country.

Moreover, the SUV-ification of the police force has also got a lot to do with it. When looking at the Michigan State Police Precision Driving Unit's annual testing data, two out of eight police vehicles in 2010 were SUVs. Fast forward to 2022, and nine of eleven are SUVs. Here is why U.S. police car fleets are mostly Fords, and why the Ford Police Interceptor Utility dominates the ranks.