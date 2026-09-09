I feel fortunate because it seems like life has taught me a lot of valuable lessons very early in my journey. Despite being utterly car obsessed for as long as I can remember, I wasn't able to drive until I turned 18 because neither my family nor I could spare the expenses, so I was champing at the bit by the time I crossed the arbitrary threshold into legal adulthood. I desperately wanted a car that was quick, fun, and most importantly made me look cool, and that's when I found a blue-on-blue Saab 9-3 Cabriolet on Craigslist that I ended up buying for $5,000, despite warnings from loved ones.

I thought I was hot stuff behind the wheel of my turbocharged Swedish convertible, and definitely let it go to my already overinflated teenage head. My holier-than-thou attitude was steadily worsening until my car started experiencing an intermittent electrical failure that would've required the entire wiring harness to be replaced, so I ended up having to junk the car and got a brown Honda CR-V instead, which of course took a sharp pin to my overinflated balloon of an ego.

My Saab taught me the importance of humility in many ways, and it taught me that simply because you have nice things doesn't make you cooler or better than anyone else. It set me on a journey of introspection, self reflection, and self improvement that continues to this day, and that will continue for the rest of my life. In the moment, my spirit and ego were shattered by that massive slice of humble pie, but in hindsight it was an incredibly necessary and valuable learning experience. What car have you owned that taught you the most about yourself?