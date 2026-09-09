What Car Have You Owned That Taught You The Most About Yourself?
As car enthusiasts, we tend to have a special connection to our cars, even if you're more on the unhinged end of the spectrum and you have no mechanical sympathy. Either way you're likely to have learned a thing or two from your cars. For many of us, the infatuation with cars started early, so we've been collecting automotive data in our mental catalogues long before we could even drive, let alone afford to purchase our first cars. Sometimes that leads to, let's call them valuable learning experiences, and as such, we want to know what car you've owned that taught you the most about yourself. Share your anecdote in the comments section down below!
The excitement of buying a new car, whether it's truly new or if it's just a new-to-you car, is a powerful force that has the potential to override one's better judgment, but we're an understanding bunch here at Jalopnik, so you're safe to share your story.
My first car, a 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet taught me the most about myself
I feel fortunate because it seems like life has taught me a lot of valuable lessons very early in my journey. Despite being utterly car obsessed for as long as I can remember, I wasn't able to drive until I turned 18 because neither my family nor I could spare the expenses, so I was champing at the bit by the time I crossed the arbitrary threshold into legal adulthood. I desperately wanted a car that was quick, fun, and most importantly made me look cool, and that's when I found a blue-on-blue Saab 9-3 Cabriolet on Craigslist that I ended up buying for $5,000, despite warnings from loved ones.
I thought I was hot stuff behind the wheel of my turbocharged Swedish convertible, and definitely let it go to my already overinflated teenage head. My holier-than-thou attitude was steadily worsening until my car started experiencing an intermittent electrical failure that would've required the entire wiring harness to be replaced, so I ended up having to junk the car and got a brown Honda CR-V instead, which of course took a sharp pin to my overinflated balloon of an ego.
My Saab taught me the importance of humility in many ways, and it taught me that simply because you have nice things doesn't make you cooler or better than anyone else. It set me on a journey of introspection, self reflection, and self improvement that continues to this day, and that will continue for the rest of my life. In the moment, my spirit and ego were shattered by that massive slice of humble pie, but in hindsight it was an incredibly necessary and valuable learning experience. What car have you owned that taught you the most about yourself?