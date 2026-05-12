The Saab Story Finally Ends As It Auctions Off The Last Of Its Cars

After a decade and a half of existing on some form of life support, with little glimmers of hope it might return from the dead, Saab is finally being laid to rest. The former Swedish automaker has belonged to National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) as part of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande Group since 2012 before it faced financial collapse in 2021. Without a real buyer to rescue the former Swedish brand, the company took to selling off its assets and is now looking to part with its last relics — the few Saabs the company still owns.

According to Autocar, NEVS is parting with eight cars in total next week on Swedish auction site Klaravik. Included is Evergrande's one and only produced vehicle, the Hengchi 5 — a compact electric SUV that lived and died in 2022. Another is a NEVS-badged 9-3 electric vehicle.

Saab-ing fans may be most interested in the three 2014 Saab 9-3 Aero production vehicles with low mileage and fuel powertrain. Though one does have the NEVS logo across the sides, but that might be easily removable.

The final three available vehicles are NEVS electric Saab 9-3 prototypes. One is just a pre-production vehicle. One is an autonomous vehicle said to be equipped with GPS, lidar and cameras. The final is an EV with a fuel-powered range extender. All were made in preparation for its launch in China, which resulted in NEVS selling is EVs for some time.