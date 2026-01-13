These Are The Stories Behind Your First Cars

In many ways, your first car is your portal to the outside world. It's your ticket to freedom. Your way to get around without having to rely on your folks or a city bus (if you're lucky) to get you from place to place. Because of that, and because we are car enthusiasts, our first cars hold a very special place in our hearts. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what your first car was, and as a little bonus, I wanted to know the story behind it. Cheeky, I know. I learned a lot from you folks: chief among which is that most of you are very, very old. I mean, very old. One person's first car is nearly 100 at this point, and that's just preposterous. Even so, most of the cars here would be real winners at Radwood on any given day, and who doesn't love seeing that?

That's enough out of me, though. How about you head on down below and check out the first cars of your fellow Jalops?