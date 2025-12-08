11 Great Driver's Cars For First-Time Enthusiasts

The social media school of automotive content consumption wants you to think that by the time you're 23, you should have a G80 M3 with a downpipe and a tune, your own drop-shipping business, and two purebred Doberman pinschers in the backyard. But unless your parents have defense contracts with the U.S. Military or you recently won the Powerball, we're 99.99% sure you don't. Heck, many people will never purchase a brand-new car in their lifetime. And guess what? That's fine. What isn't fine is believing you don't deserve to drive cool cars because they're overly expensive, too involved maintenance-wise, or just intimidating to engage with.

To solve this problem, we've carefully selected 11 phenomenal entry-level driver's cars for your consideration, but first, you should understand our thought process.

Believe it or not, we try to choose our words fairly carefully here at Jalopnik. You'll notice the phrase "first-time enthusiasts" in our headline, and that's on purpose. We don't necessarily mean "first-time driver" — some of you may have had your license for years, and some may be freshly 16 with a small budget burning a hole in your pocket. Additionally, not everybody's definition of a driver's car will be a rear-wheel drive coupe, and as such, we've picked a mix of cars that have different body styles, price ranges, countries of origin, ages, and powertrain layouts. By the end, you might know exactly what your first fun car will be.