BYD Wants To Be The Biggest Carmaker In The World

BYD has taken the world by storm over the last few years, expanding massively in scale and sales, but apparently that's not enough for the company's investors. Now, the company has a new goal: Beat Toyota. From Reuters:

Wang Chuanfu, chairman of BYD , on Tuesday said he expected the Chinese firm to become the world's largest automaker within five years, as he sought to ​reassure investors following a steep decline in the company's share price.

BYD, which ranked ‌sixth globally in 2025 with 4.6 million vehicles sold, has struggled to restore growth after its domestic sales were hit by intensified competition with local peers over the past year. Shares of the ​company have dropped more than 45% from their peak in Hong Kong over ​the past year, while its Shenzhen-listed stock has fallen 33%.

Speaking at the ⁠company's annual shareholder meeting at its Shenzhen headquarters, Wang addressed nearly 1,000 shareholders, emphasizing ​a focus on ramping up the output of its second-generation Blade Battery, which he identified ​as this year's key growth bottleneck, according to the state-owned Shanghai Securities News. The report was confirmed by an attendee at the meeting.

"BYD will truly become the No. 1 automaker globally in terms of ​scale in five years," Wang said, highlighting the firm's strong exports and technological advancements, ​including improvements in battery and fast-charging technologies that he believes will drive growth at home and abroad.