7 Rare Engine Issues And The Signs One Of Them Is Happening To You

Did you know that a car's engine typically has around 200 parts, depending on its size and how complex it is? Theoretically, that means there are over 200 things that can go wrong with your engine. Most people aren't aware of everything that can malfunction, partly because some issues happen more than others. For example, those of us who drive mostly used cars have probably had to replace an alternator or radiator at some point. We've had to replace power steering pumps, too, along with water pumps, fuel pumps, and, of course, multiple belts and hoses.

Those are things you expect to happen. But how often have you dealt with hydrolocked pistons? What about crank walk? Have you ever heard knocking caused by a loose wrist pin? How about damage caused by a valve seat drop, a PCV valve freezing up, a flexplate cracking, or excessive engine porosity?

Those of you with a lot of experience under the hood no doubt have some familiarity with these issues. But even professional mechanics have misdiagnosed some of them as other, more common problems. For example, there are multiple causes of engine knocking that a mechanic would think of before arriving at a loose wrist pin. That doesn't mean these things don't happen, though, so it's good to be aware of them.