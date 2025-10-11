Here's How A Bad PCV Can Ruin Your Engine

We don't mean to be the harbingers of doom, but it's unwise to keep driving if your car's engine has a malfunctioning positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) system, particularly a bad PCV valve. Continually doing so not only takes the fun out of driving, but it could also lead to catastrophic engine damage that's sure to drain your wallet. The PCV system has two main functions: It reduces harmful emissions by re-routing blow-by gases to the intake manifold, and it helps maintain a healthy-running motor by reducing pressure buildup in the crankcase.

The PCV in a modern car consists of hoses, ventilation passages, and a one-way PCV valve. Leaking hoses can cause vacuum leaks and an engine that won't start, but a failing or stuck PCV valve can introduce a host of symptoms. Whistling or hissing sounds could mean the PCV valve is stuck in the closed position, and the warning signs may include an illuminated check engine light, oil leaks, and poor fuel economy. Meanwhile, black exhaust smoke, hard starting, rough idling, or persistent misfires could mean the PCV valve is stuck in the open position.

Whatever the case, a stuck PCV valve is bad news for your engine. When it goes bad, it won't damage the motor outright. But if neglected long enough, a bad PCV can lead to sludge formation and oil dilution. And when the oil gets diluted with fuel and contaminants from unburned blow-by gases, it can cause excess friction and damage the bearings, cylinder liners, and piston rings due to inadequate viscosity. It all sounds expensive, but it doesn't stop there. It can also clog or damage the catalytic converters, which can cost a small fortune to replace.