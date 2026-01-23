Should You Worry About Piston Slap? Here's What Experts Say

One of the last noises you want to hear from under the hood of your car is a knocking sound. If you're familiar with engine knocks, you might immediately imagine having to pay thousands of dollars to fix it. But that noise might not be an engine knock. It could be a piston slap, which is when a piston slaps a little against the wall of the cylinder. The piston needs a little room so that it can move up and down and expand at higher temperatures. Eventually, though, the wall of the cylinder gets worn enough that the piston has more room than it needs. This is a common occurrence in high-mileage engines, and the slapping noise usually stops once your engine warms up. Still, it's not a pleasant noise (especially compared to what you'd want to hear from the best-sounding cars).

Is this something to worry about, though? The experts seem to agree that this is not something you need to be majorly concerned about. While it can be caused by a manufacturing defect, it can also be brought about by typical wear on the cylinders, and it won't affect the normal operation of your engine unless it gets worse. The permanent fix for piston slap can cost thousands of dollars, which may not be worth it if you have an especially old car.