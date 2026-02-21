Why Automatic Transmissions Have Flex Plates Instead Of Flywheels

Several components mediate between the output produced by your car's engine and the power that ultimately gets to the driven wheels. In a manual car, the power transfer process is helped by a clutch, which is classified as either dry or wet based on its operation. As a mechanical device, the clutch connects your car's engine to the transmission, managing the power transfer and allowing the engine to keep running while the car is sitting still.

As it is attached to the rear flange of the crankshaft, the flywheel also plays a very important role in making all of this happen. When your foot is off of the clutch pedal, the pressure plate inside the clutch assembly holds the clutch disc against the flywheel, connecting the engine to the transmission and consequently allowing power to flow through and drive the wheels. On the other hand, pressing the clutch pedal to the floor prompts the throwout bearing to bring the pressure plate away from the flywheel, severing the engine power from the transmission to allow you to come to a stop without stalling as well as change gears smoothly without grinding.

Meanwhile, flex plates are part of how automatic transmissions work. In traditional systems, the role of a clutch is performed by a torque converter, which uses a fluid coupling. While a clutch relies on a flywheel, a torque converter works together with a flex plate to direct the engine's power to the transmission in an automatic vehicle. This is due to the fluid coupling of the torque converter, as it eliminates the grinding associated with manual clutches, making a heavy metal disc such as the flywheel unnecessary.